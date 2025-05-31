Who is Vic Fuentes' wife? Meet model and influencer Danielle Victoria

Vic Fuentes' wife, Danielle Victoria, came into his life in 2012 after a chance encounter on a music video set, and they have been inseparable ever since. The Pierce the Veil co-founder and lead singer is now a father of two and credits Danielle for completing their growing family.

Danielle Victoria and Vic Fuentes during the Mamonde Garden Pop Up on February 28, 2018, in NYC (R). Photo: Craig Barritt on Getty Images/@xomissdanielle on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Vic and Danielle have been together for over 12 years, but have been married since April 2022.

The couple reside in San Diego, California, where Vic's post-hardcore band, Pierce the Veil, is based.

Danielle and Vic Fuentes' daughter, Violet Valentine, was born in February 2023, while their son Emery Stone arrived in February 2025.

Danielle Victoria's profile summary

Full name Danielle Victoria Perry Date of birth February 28, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Northern California, United States Current residence San Diego, California Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Husband Vic Fuentes (2022 to date) Children Emery Stone Fuentes, Violet Valentine Fuentes Parents Pam (mother) Profession Published model, digital content creator Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Vic Fuentes' wife is a Northern California native

Danielle Victoria was born and raised below the Oregon border in Northern California. She shared on her self-titled website that growing up in the area made her love nature.

My little heart does not feel complete without being surrounded by nature every once in a while. I am constantly looking for reasons to get outside and explore.

Five facts about Vic Fuentes, Danielle Victoria. Photo: @xomissdanielle on Instagram (modified by author)

Danielle Victoria is close to her mother

The red-haired content creator has not shared much about her family, but occasionally posts about her mother, Pam. She is also a Northern California native from Red Bluff. Danielle revealed in April 2022 that her mother would be relocating to San Diego in Southern California, to be near her.

For the first time in my adult life, my mom is going to live less than 20 minutes away. After 11 years of living on opposite ends of California, Pam is making a giant leap and leaving the city we both grew up in... She has nothing tying her to Northern California anymore.

Danielle Victoria in a throwback picture with her mother, Pam. Photo: @xomissdanielle (modified by author)

Danielle Victoria started modelling at age 14

Victoria began her modelling career in 2008 while still living in Northern California and worked in cities like San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento. She relocated to Los Angeles in 2011 after being signed by Wilhelmina, according to her modelling profile.

Some of the brands she modelled for include Guess, Fifteen Twenty, and Blaksands. Danielle shifted her focus to content creation after becoming a wife and a mother. She is quickly becoming a popular influencer with over 395,000 Instagram followers and over 208,600 TikTok followers.

Victoria earns from paid partnerships. She has promoted products for companies like CVS, OGX Beauty, Target, Bath & Body Works, Zevo, and A Littles & Co.

Danielle Victoria during a photoshoot in September 2024 (R). Photo: @xomissdanielle (modified by author)

Danielle is part of Vic Fuentes' charity

Danielle is the head of marketing at Living the Dream Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps children battling life-threatening illnesses realise their dreams. Her husband, Vic Fuentes, is the charity's co-chairperson and CEO. Vic told Billboard in 2019 that Victoria helped in the website design process.

My girlfriend, Danielle, is a pro at running social media, so she's taking that on.

Vic Fuentes and Danielle Victoria at Disney in June 2021 (L) and at Coachella in April 2024 (R). Photo: @xomissdanielle (modified by author)

Danielle and Vic Fuentes' relationship timeline

Fuentes, 42, and Danielle, 32, met in 2012 when the red-haired model appeared in Pierce the Veil's music video for the band's single, King for a Day. Victoria told Green Wedding Shoes in December 2021 that she did not know Vic was the band's lead singer, but they had a special connection and exchanged numbers after filming.

Vic is the first person I saw and spoke to — I assumed he was part of the crew... We hit it off immediately -- All day on set we kept gravitating towards each other. Almost every free moment we had, we were together that day.

Danielle Victoria's engagement ring that she received from Vic Fuentes in February 2021 (L). Photo: @xomissdanielle (modified by author)

Vic proposed in February 2021 during Victoria's birthday celebrations in Trinidad, California. The couple exchanged vows on April 2, 2022, ten years after crossing paths. Danielle shared her excitement after the big day, writing:

Been dreaming of this moment since I was a little girl, and it was even better than I could have imagined.

Fuentes took Danielle to Italy for their honeymoon before they settled in San Diego. The Pierce the Veil lead singer does not post much on his Instagram, but Victoria regularly gives a glimpse into their life as a married couple.

Vic Fuentes and Danielle Victoria on their wedding day on April 2, 2022. Photo: @xomissdanielle (modified by author)

Vic Fuentes and Danielle are doting parents of two children

Danielle announced she was expecting her first child in September 2022. The couple's first child, daughter Violet Valentine Fuentes, was born on February 9, 2023. They became a family of four on February 15, 2025, after welcoming their son, Emery Stone Fuentes.

On Mother's Day 2025, Victoria uploaded pictures of her growing family and shared that being a mom is "the best title I've had." The emo-punk singer appreciated her in the comment section, writing:

I'm so proud of you and the beautiful mama you've become. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Love you, my darling.

Vic Fuentes and Danielle Victoria with their daughter, Violet Valentine, and their son, Emery Stone. Photo: @xomissdanielle (modified by author)

Vic Fuentes continues to tour with his band

Pierce the Veil became a band of three after the exit of Mike Fuentes in 2017, following allegations of misconduct. The boy band stayed out of the spotlight for about six years before releasing their latest studio album, Jaws of Life, in early 2023. In a December 2022 interview with Metro UK, Vic said he was glad their fans were still around for their new music.

We're happy to be moving forward, to have forward momentum in the band and in life in general. We felt stuck for so long, it's nice to be putting out music.

Vic Fuentes performs during Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 23, 2024, in São Paulo. Photo: Mauricio Santana (modified by author)

Vic Fuentes' wife, Danielle Victoria, has become an important part of his life after over a decade of being a couple. She is also carving her brand as a social media influencer with a growing fan base.

