All about the Kalogeras sisters: parents, ages, and what makes them famous

The Kalogeras sisters are a trio of Canadian siblings consisting of Sunday Kailea, Demitra Mia, and Eliana Markella. They have taken social media by storm since they started making content in early 2024. The Kalogeras sisters' parents have also become familiar faces as the force behind the trio's rapid rise to internet stardom.

The Kalogeras sisters are of Greek ethnicity and are based in Canada.

and are based in Canada. The siblings started making YouTube content in early 2024 and gained over 5 million subscribers in less than a year.

The Kalogeras sisters have sparked speculations about their parents' jobs because they stream content in a lavish house and are often spotted on cruises and vacations in different countries.

Kalogeras sisters' parents built a life in Canada

The names of the Kalogeras sisters' parents are John Kalogeras and Patrisha Kalavritinos-Kalogeras. John is a Canadian businessman, although the nature of his business has not been made public, while their mother, Patrisha, is a fashion designer.

Sunday, Demitra, and Eliana are close to their parents, who have been supportive of their content-creating venture. In November 2024, a fan asked their dad, John, about the most amazing thing he loves about his daughters, and he answered:

My girls are genuinely real people. What you see is what you get — There's no two faces, and it's beautiful.

The Kalogeras sisters feature their parents in their content

Eliana, Demitra, and Sunday are known for keeping details of their personal life private, but occasionally feature John and Patrishia on social media. In January 2023, Eliana posted her father during their trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, while Demitra uploaded his picture in March 2024 with the caption, 'Fam & Food.'

In April 2023, Demitra uploaded a series of pictures with her mother, Patrishia, on a trip to Orlando, Florida. The mom also accompanied her daughters on a cruise in January 2024, where she was spotted wearing a blue Bella Barnett dress. Patricia has an Instagram account, @patrishia55, with over 28,400 followers, but rarely uploads content.

Kalogeras sisters had a quick internet rise

The Kalogeras sisters were born and raised in Canada. They started uploading YouTube videos in March 2024 and quickly gained millions of followers. The channel currently has over 5.38 million subscribers and over 516.3 million views. The sisters' content mainly features cooking content, which they post weekly.

In April 2024, the famous YouTubers attended the annual Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. Their growing influence has landed them several endorsement deals. They are brand ambassadors for companies like Noyz fragrances, T-Mobile, and the Edikted clothing brand.

Kalogeras sisters are often mistaken for triplets

The influencer siblings look alike and often wear the same hairstyles, leading to triplet speculations. They addressed the misconception in their April 2024 YouTube video titled Triplet Q & A and Hwachae, where they joked that even their parents can not tell them apart. Here is a look at the Kalogeras sisters' ages and other aspects of their personal lives:

Sunday Kailea Kalogeras

Date of birth: May 26, 2003

May 26, 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of May 2025)

21 years old (as of May 2025) Social media: Instagram, TikTok

Sunday Kalogeras is the eldest sibling. She shares lifestyle and family content on her self-titled Instagram account, which has garnered over 3.5 million followers. Sunday also has a solo TikTok account with over 13 million followers and over 457.7 million likes.

Demitra Mia Kalogeras

Date of birth: February 24, 2006

February 24, 2006 Age: 19 years old (as of May 2025)

19 years old (as of May 2025) Social media: Instagram, TikTok

Demitra Kalogeras has a growing fan base on her solo Instagram account, which has garnered over 3.1 million followers. She is also a popular TikTok girl, with over 11.4 million followers and more than 290.2 million likes on the platform. Her content features lip-sync videos, dancing, modelling, and fashion.

Eliana Markella Kalogeras

Date of birth: August 5, 2007

August 5, 2007 Age: 17 years old (as of May 2025)

17 years old (as of May 2025) Social media: Instagram, TikTok

Eliana Kalogeras is the youngest sibling. She has over 2.5 million followers on her solo Instagram account and over 8.3 million on TikTok.

The influencer is dating fellow content creator Noah Risling, who regularly features in her content and joins her and her sisters on vacations. The couple spent Valentine's Day 2025 together in New York City. In September 2024, Eliana uploaded pictures of them on a cruise in Mexico with the caption:

Is it giving Rose and Jack?

The parents of the Kalogeras sisters have continued to support their daughters behind the scenes. Understandably, the siblings have kept details about their personal lives away from social media as they navigate their newfound fame.

