Who is Jelenny Tejada? All about Kevin Gates' rumoured new wife

Although Jelenny Tejada and Kevin Gates have referred to each other as "husband" and "wife" in social media posts and videos, it remains unclear if they are legally married. The rapper describes her as a "real earth angel" who helped him heal from past heartbreaks. On 20 March 2026, Tejada wrote of Gates on Instagram:

I am so blessed to have found my best friend and partner for life. My heart is so full, and I am so excited for what lies ahead for us. I love you.

Jelenny Tejada and Kevin Gates (L). The rapper at the 2024 BET Awards (R). Photo: @iamjelennytejada on Facebook, Christopher Polk via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kevin and Jelenny first sparked dating rumours in mid-September 2025 after cosy social media posts and a public appearance on iShowSpeed's stream.

after cosy social media posts and a public appearance on iShowSpeed's stream. In January 2026, he revealed they had married in an Islamic ceremony on 18 December 2025 and had gone on their honeymoon in Napa.

and had gone on their honeymoon in Napa. Gates and his first wife, Dreka Haynes, were married for nearly a decade before she filed for divorce in 2025.

before she filed for divorce in 2025. The rapper was married to Brittany Renner for 52 days before they split.

Jelenny Tejada's profile summary

Full name Jelenny Tejada Nickname Lenny Date of birth 18 March 1999 Age 27 years old (2026) Birthplace Dominican Republic Nationality Dominican-American Education San Diego Miramar College Marital status Married (Reportedly) Partner Kevin Gates Profession Social media personality Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Jelenny Tejada is a Santo Domingo native

Jelenny was born on 18 March 1999 in the Dominican Republic. However, she was raised in the United States. In 2026, Tejada took to Instagram to celebrate her 27th birthday in a post that read:

Thank you, God, for another year of life, for every blessing, every lesson, and for the love I get to experience daily.

TikToker Jelenny Tejada. Photo: @iamjelennytejada on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

She is a Marine veteran and a fitness enthusiast

Tejada previously served in the United States Marine Corps, joining in 2018. She is a digital creator focusing on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and fitness content. Jelenny frequently shares workout routines and gym-related content on her social media accounts. She appeared in the music video for Star2 ft. Luh Kel's I Wanna Get F'd Up song.

Tejada and Gates reportedly got married in late 2025: A look at their romance

The pair purportedly started dating in late 2025. On 17th November, she posted a photo of herself and Kevin on Facebook, writing:

Best friend and lover in one.

The same month, Gates referred to Jelenny as the perfect woman for him during an Instagram Live, per 9MagTV. He described her as a "sweet baby" and stated that he feels a rare sense of safety with her.

Additionally, the rapper shared lighthearted details about their romance, describing their first kiss as "nothing short of a movie". On 26 December 2025, Tejada flaunted her wedding ring on Facebook, announcing their nuptials. Her caption read:

We got married! I am now Jelenny Gates.

A few weeks later, she posted that Kevin had upgraded her wedding ring. Although the duo has frequently used marital language, as of early 2026, there is no public record of a legal marriage.

Jelenny Tejada with her parents, Joel and Austria Tejada. Photo: @iamjelennytejada, @joel.tejada (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Kevin Gates defended their 13-year age gap

During an Instagram Live in November 2025, Kevin addressed the backlash over their age difference, revealing that he preferred dating younger women.

I do not care what people think.

In a January 2026 double date with streamer N3on and his partner, Yera, Tejada revealed that she used to be gay until Gates turned her straight. Speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast in January 2026, Gates said of Jelenny:

She is strong in all the areas I am weak, and I am strong in all the areas she's weak. This is the happiest I have been in a long time.

Tejada's new beau was previously married for nine years

Dreka Haynes and Kevin Gates were together for 19 years. They tied the knot in October 2015 and have two kids: Khaza and Islah. In July 2025, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In his interview with Shannon Sharpe, Gates revealed he has no resentment towards the mother of his kids.

People either grow together or grow apart. I love Dreka, but I am happy now.

Kevin Gates and Jelenny Tejada (L). The rapper at the SiriusXM Studios in 2024 (R). Photo: @iamjelennytejada on Facebook, Cindy Ord via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In April 2025, Kevin entered into a Nikah marriage with Brittany Renner, but they divorced in May. Speaking on REAL 92.3 LA radio station in June, per People, the internet sensation expressed "no regrets" in marrying Gates.

I followed my heart and eventually got the clarity I needed. I am glad that no stone was left unturned between him and me.

FAQs

Gates' debut studio album, Islah, released in 2016, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Kevin Gates?

Kevin (40 as of 2026) was born on 5 February 1986 to a Moroccan father and a Puerto Rican mother. He was first arrested at the age of 13 for joyriding in a stolen car as a passenger. Gates' dad passed away due to complications from AIDS when he was 14.

Singer Kevin Gates during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

What is Kevin Gates' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful music career and profitable business ventures. Gates has collaborated with A-listers, including French Montana, Trey Songz, Boosie Badazz, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane and Lil Durk.

Wrapping up

Jelenny Tejada gained public attention for her association with hip-hop star Kevin Gates. The pair reportedly got married in December 2025. In January 2026, he revealed that they are planning to start a family together. Gates has two kids from his previous marriage to Dreka Haynes.

READ MORE: Kevin Gates' brother, Brandon Gilyard, is a successful businessman

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Gates' younger brother, Brandon. As an entrepreneur, he founded the White House Administration record label and owns a wellness brand called My Healthy Highway, which deals in producing natural sea moss products.

Brandon is also a cellarman at Tin Roof Brewing Company. He lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where his grandmother raised him and his siblings. From his Facebook posts, Gilyard values family and occasionally pays tribute to them.

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News