Jeff Lazkani is no longer Chelsea Lazkani's husband. Although their divorce has yet to be finalised, the pair was legally declared single by a California judge in December 2024. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight about three months earlier, the British-Nigerian realtor revealed she considers her "failed marriage" a "success".

My marriage was so beautiful while it lasted. I got two beautiful children from it, and I would never choose any other man to be their father. Honestly, I would never rewrite the years I spent with Jeff even if I were paid $10 billion.

Jeff Lazkani and Chelsea Lazkani in 2023 (L). The TV personality at The Highlight Room in 2024 (R).

Key takeaways

Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff on 27 March 2024, citing irreconcilable differences .

. In response to the filing, Jeff accused Chelsea of being "physically aggressive" , referencing an instance in which she "struck" him in the face.

, referencing an instance in which she "struck" him in the face. The ex-couple shares 50/50 custody of their two kids, Maddox and Melia, and lives a few blocks apart to facilitate co-parenting.

Chelsea Lazkani's profile summary

Full name Chelsea Adefioye Lazkani Date of birth 26 January 1993 Age 33 years old (2026) Birthplace London, England, UK Nationality British-Nigerian Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jeff Lazkani Profession Reality TV star, real estate agent Social media Instagram

Who is Chelsea Lazkani's husband? Inside her love life

Chelsea Lazkani was married to Jeff Lazkani for nearly seven years before their highly publicised split in 2024. Although the television personality is presumably currently single, she told Entertainment Tonight that she remains a "lover girl" through and through.

I will find love again, and that will be the beginning of a beautiful story.

Real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani.

Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani met on a dating app

Speaking with the Daily Mail in 2022, Chelsea admitted that Jeff was her first Tinder date after moving to Los Angeles. She said of their first meeting:

We spoke about 15 times before getting together. When we met, our connection was instant. I felt like I had known him for so long.

Chelsea had previously revealed that although her stay in California was initially meant to be short, she "stayed because of love." According to People, the now-deleted post in part read:

Extending my stay in Los Angeles was the best decision I ever made.

Exchanging nuptials and a honeymoon in the Maldives

Jeff and Chelsea married on 12 August 2017. She celebrated their first anniversary in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing:

Cheers to the next 100 more years of happiness, my forever love!

The duo welcomed their first child, a son (Maddox Ali Lavon), on 15 January 2019. Their daughter, Melia Iman, was born on 11 November 2020.

Chelsea Lazkani with her kids: Maddox and Melia.

Chelsea's Selling Sunset co-star accuses Jeff of infidelity

On 27 March 2024, TMZ reported that Chelsea had filed for divorce from Jeff, seeking joint custody of their kids and spousal support. During a September 2024 episode of Selling Sunset, Chelsea's frenemy, Bre Tiesi, told her that a friend-of-a-friend had seen her husband "making out" with another woman in a hotel lobby. She added:

I wanted to come to you woman-to-woman because I have been here; my ex-husband was cheating on me with multiple women. This is not something I would wish on my worst enemy.

Jeff labels Chelsea as a "physically violent" person

On 2 April 2024, Jeff responded to the divorce filing, claiming that Chelsea once hit his face, breaking a glass that resulted in a minor cut on his face.

According to court documents obtained by People, he also accused her of "suspicious behaviour" after some of his possessions, including a Rolex, went missing in their house after she filed for divorce.

Jeff further claimed the realtor denied his request to share a bedroom after the birth of their two kids. Chelsea and Jeff were officially declared legally single on 10 December 2024, while they continue to negotiate the terms of their divorce settlement.

Jeff Lazkani and Chelsea Lazkani at Barker Hangar in 2022 (L). The realtor in September 2024 (R).

He denied ever cheating on Chelsea in 2025

Jeff told his "side of the truth" about their divorce in a lengthy Instagram post on 4 December 2025. According to US Weekly, he wrote:

For two years, I sat idly as misinformation about me spread. My marriage with Chelsea ended long before any of the allegations were made for reasons best known to us. However, somehow I was painted as the villain in the story. People must realise reality TV is not real.

The business executive went on to share that he will always have love for the mother of his kids:

I will always be connected to Chelsea because of the wonderful humans we created. We share a good co-parenting relationship because, at the end of the day, it is all about our kids.

Chelsea and Jeff are both exploring new romantic interests

In his Instagram post, Jeff hard-launched his new relationship, writing:

I recently met a kind and loving woman. Yes, we are dating.

Jeff is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Greek volleyball player Elena Milentigievits. According to The Tab, Chelsea has also revealed that she "met someone" but is not yet ready to share details of their relationship.

Television personality Chelsea Lazkani.

FAQs

Chelsea Lazkani began appearing on Selling Sunset in Season 5, which premiered in April 2022. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How rich is Chelsea Lazkani?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chelsea has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful television and real estate career.

What does Chelsea Lazkani's ex-partner, Jeff, do?

According to Jeff's LinkedIn, he is a Managing Partner at Icon Media Direct. He has been working at the media agency for over a decade.

Conclusion

Jeff Lazkani was Chelsea Lazkani's husband from 2017 to 2024. Although the pair filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences, their split was marked by highly publicised infidelity allegations and counterclaims of physical aggression.

