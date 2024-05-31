Who is Dricus du Plessis' girlfriend? Meet Vasti Spiller

South African mixed martial artist Dricus du Plessis made history on January 21, 2024, when he beat American fighter Sean Strickland and became the UFC Middleweight Champion, the first South African to win a UFC championship. Since his historical win, more curiosity has swirled around his personal life, including who he is romantically involved with. Who is Dricus du Plessis' girlfriend?

Dricus du Plessis is in a relationship with Vasti Spiller. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC and @vasti_spiller on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The sports star has been romantically linked to a lady named Vasti Spiller. Dricus du Plessis' girlfriend, Vasti, is best known through her affiliation with the star but is becoming known in her own right through her growing social media fanbase and boxing skills. What do we know about Vasti Spiller?

Profile summary

Full name Vasti Spiller Birthplace Undisclosed location in South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Grey Profession Entrepreneur, author, boxing coach, model, social media influencer Education North-West University The Open Window Institute Native language Fluent in English and Afrikaans Social media Instagram LinkedIn TikTok Facebook

Despite being a public figure through her association with Dricus, minimal information is available on Vasti. However, some limited facts are reported regarding her life. Here, we discuss what we know of the emerging social media influencer, her famous partner, and their relationship.

What is know about Dricus du Plessis' girlfriend, Vasti?

Vasti Spiller rose to public prominence through her high-profile relationship with Dricus, but various facts remain unknown, including Vasti Spiller's age, family, and life growing up. Some limited facts provided by Vasti's social media and other online outlets give us a glimpse into her personal life. Here is what we know about the boxing coach and Dricus's better half.

Vasti Spiller’s nationality

It is not known where Vasti was born. However, she is a South African citizen.

Vasti Spiller is a travel, fitness, and lifestyle blogger. Photo: @vasti_spiller on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Vasti Spiller’s profession

Vasti's LinkedIn profile shows her as a business owner, photographer, writer, and certified kickboxing instructor. She began her photography business, @baruch_photography, in 2018 and specialises in lifestyle, weddings, weddings, couple photoshoots, and street photography.

She has also created social media content and has worked with various brands since 2017. As of 2022, Vasti began working with international companies to establish a better brand presence. Vasti also entered the 2022 Miss South Africa pageant but did not place as a top 30 finalist, to much surprise.

Vasti Spiller’s education

The media influencer's profile also mentions her education. Vasti obtained her Honours in Corporate Communication at North-West University in 2020 and then completed a certificate in Photography at The Open Window Institute in 2021.

Dricus du Plessis

Hailing from the small city of Welkom, Free State, Dricus 'Stillknocks' du Plessis dreamed of making it big in his passion for mixed martial arts. Since joining the UFC in October 2020, Dricus has had an impressive record and has worked to the top, beating former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland and taking his title. What do we know about the man behind the sporting success?

Dricus du Plessis' age

Born on January 14, 1994, the mixed martial artist will be 30 years old in 2024. Dricus' zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Is Dricus du Plessis married?

And some online speculating regarding where Dricus is gay, following du Plessis kissing his coach. The sports star dismissed the claims, firing back at questions regarding his sexuality at the UFC 297 Media Day in January 2024:

'There's nothing you can say that has any effect on me, like go crazy. You are talking about me kissing other dudes? I have more photos. I have posted them online. I don't care. Do you think I care? I'm completely comfortable with my sexuality.'

Regarding Dricus du Plessis' wife, the professional fighter is unmarried. He is in a confirmed relationship with Vasti Spiller, but how long they have been in a relationship is unknown. Pictures of them together date back to early 2023.

Dricus du Plessis and his girlfriend Vasti Spiller in February 2024 (L) and in May 2024 (R). Photos: @vasti_spiller, @lifeaccordingtodesi (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Does Dricus du Plessis have kids?

There has also been online speculation regarding Dricus du Plessis' children. However, as of 2024, he has no children.

Dricus du Plessis' family

The sports star's parents are Japie and Gerda Du Plessis. Japie and Gerda are high school sweethearts, first becoming acquainted at Theunissen Hoërskool in Theunissen, South Africa. He has two brothers, Neil Du Plessis and WC Du Plessis.

Dricus du Plessis' record

According to UFC Stats, his record is 21-2-0. Dricus du Plessis' next fight remains unconfirmed at the time of writing. Still, he has expressed his desire to fight Israel Adesanya after several delays and the announcement of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

How much money did Dricus du Plessis make?

The athlete's historic win against Sean Strickland in the UFC 297 fight earned him $1 million. Dricus' net worth is between $1 million and $3 million.

What language does Du Plessis speak?

The South African golden boy's home language is Afrikaans. However, he is also fluent in English.

Social media profiles

As of May 29, 2024, Dricus du Plessis's girlfriend's Instagram page has 45.8K followers, her LinkedIn profile has 318 connections, and her TikTok account has 26.6K followers. You can also find Vasti on Facebook, with 8.3K followers.

Vasti Spiller may be best known as Dricus du Plessis' girlfriend. However, she is also a prevalent social media influence in her own right, with a growing successful photography business and a certified kickboxing instructor.

