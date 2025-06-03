Who is Ariel Winter's boyfriend? A look into her relationship with Luke Benward

Ariel Winter's boyfriend, Luke Benward, was her best friend before they started dating. They both grew up in the limelight as child actors, and Benward has become Ariel's 'safe space' and 'greatest blessing'.

I feel incredibly lucky to spend each day together, enjoying the great days and working through the tough days.

Benward and Ariel at the 17th Annual HollyShorts opening night on September 23, 2021, in Hollywood (R). Photo: Michael Tran on Getty Images/@arielwinter on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ariel Winter has been in a relationship with Disney Channel actor Luke Benward since late 2019.

has been in a relationship with Disney Channel actor since late 2019. The couple left Los Angeles in 2022 to live in Tennessee, where Luke was born.

to live in Tennessee, where Luke was born. Ariel Winter has never been married but has been in relationships with Levi Meaden, Laurent Gaudette, and Cameron Palatas.

Luke Benward's profile summary

Full name Luke Aaron Benward Date of birth May 12, 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Franklin, Tennessee, United States Current residence College Grove, Tennessee Heritage Mixed English, German, and Scots-Irish Height 6 feet 2.25 inches (1.89 m/189 cm) Parents Aaron Benward, Kenda Wilkerson Benward Siblings Gracie Benward, Ella Benward Profession Actor, singer Social media Instagram

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward started as friends

Benward and Ariel have been friends since around 2016. In May 2017, Luke uploaded a video of his birthday party, and the Modern Family star was the one holding the cake. He also used to hang out with Ariel's ex-boyfriend, Levi Meaden. Ariel told E! Online in October 2024 that starting as close friends has benefited their relationship.

There are so many things that go into a partnership, but I think what I find so important is a 'best friendship.' I feel like, if you have that foundation, you really can weather a lot of storms.

Five facts about Ariel Winter's boyfriend, Luke Benward. Photo: David Livingston on Getty Images (modified by author)

Ariel's relationship with Luke is her biggest blessing

Winter and Luke sparked romance rumours in early December 2019, after they were spotted looking cosy at a West Hollywood nightclub. The pair celebrated their third anniversary in early January 2023. Ariel gushed about their relationship in a July 2021 ET interview, calling it her biggest blessing.

Honestly, it's been the best thing ever now, but it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all.

Luke Benward and Ariel Winter attend the LA screening of 'Burden' on February 27, 2020, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Luke Benward was Ariel's safe space through the pandemic

Winter and Luke started dating just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and spent the quarantine together. While wishing him a happy 26th birthday in May 2021, the Sofia the First actress acknowledged Ben for getting her through the lockdown and called him the 'most special man.'

You've been my safe space and guiding light through all of the tough days this past year— thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel.

The couple has continued to support each other. In October 2024, Benward called Ariel talented and a true leader while presenting her with the Legacy Youth Leadership Award at the 4th Annual Legacy Ball.

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward during the 4th Annual Legacy Ball at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on October 05, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Lila Seeley (modified by author)

Ariel relocated to Benward's home state of Tennessee

Luke Benward is a native of Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville, Tennessee. In December 2022, he returned to the state with his girlfriend, Ariel, after they purchased a $2.9 million, 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom farmhouse in College Grove, Tennessee.

The couple previously resided in a $3.5 million house in Studio City from 2020 to 2022. Luke Benward's girlfriend has lived in California most of her life. In October 2024, she told E! News that she moved to Tennessee for a quieter life after Modern Family wrapped up.

I don't think L.A. was ever really my vibe, but I just was nervous...And then this opportunity presented itself, and I was like, you know what? I'm in a season of change, and I'm really trying to heal and grow and evolve.

Luke and Ariel during the Wags & Walks 10th Annual Gala at the Taglyan Complex on November 06, 2021 (R). Photo: Amanda Edwards on Getty Images/@arielwinter on Instagram (modified by author)

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward are doting dog parents

Benward and Winter are parents to six pet dogs, including Chloe, Chash, Cupid, Casper (a white Samoyed), Cobain, and Cleo. The couple often feature their fur babies on Instagram. While describing her bond with the canines, Ariel told Us Weekly in 2018:

They give you unconditional love— it's just love. It's love and fun, and you guys build a bond. I just love them … it makes their lives 10 times better.

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward with their fur babies during the 2024 Christmas holidays. Photo: @arielwinter (modified by author)

Ariel Winter's dating history

The Modern Family actress has been in a few notable relationships. Here is a look at her Hollywood romances:

Levi Meaden (2016-2019)

Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter at the 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on March 21, 2018, in Hollywood (R). Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Michael Tran (modified by author)

Ariel and Canadian-born actor Levi Meaden were first linked in November 2016 and started living together in 2017. Their relationship was criticised because of their age gap; Ariel was 19, and Meaden was 29 when they began dating.

The Modern Family star often spoke positively about their dynamic, but the romance faded after about three years of dating. They were last seen together in August 2019.

Laurent Gaudette (2013-2016)

Ariel Winter and Laurent Gaudette at Palihouse Holloway on February 26, 2016, in West Hollywood, California (R). Photo: C Flanigan/Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Ariel Winter and singer-songwriter Laurent Gaudette were high school sweethearts. She reportedly made the first move, and they started dating in October 2013. They broke up in December 2015 but re-ignited the romance a few weeks later in January 2016. The pair ended the relationship for good around May 2016.

Cameron Palatas (2012)

Cameron Palatas and Ariel Winter attend the Teen Vogue: Back-To-School-Saturday at Madison T on August 11, 2012, in Pacific Palisades (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta/Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Actor Cameron Palatas was Ariel Winter's first publicly known boyfriend, but their relationship was controversial. The 'Sofia the First' actress was only 14 while Palatas was 18 when they started dating around May 2012.

Ariel's mother, Chrisoula Workman, tried to break them up and even filed a police report against Cameron in October 2012. The pair eventually broke up after a few months of dating.

Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter have never been together

Modern Family stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould are best friends but have never dated. During his 2016 appearance on the Alleged podcast, Nolan said dating would ruin their friendship.

I love her but she's a really good friend. We grew up together...It's an interesting world for young kids, to have another person go through the exact same thing as you and be able to talk about that, I would never wanna waste that.

Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter at The 68th Emmys on September 15, 2016, in West Hollywood, California (R). Photo: David Livingston/Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Benward and fellow Disney star Olivia Holt dated for over a year when they were teenagers. They met on the set of the 2012 TV film Girl vs. Monster, where they became inseparable. They broke up in 2014 but remained friends.

Olivia Holt and Benward attend the screening of Disney Channel's 'Girl vs. Monster' at the Walt Disney Studios on October 1, 2012 (R). Photo: David Livingston/Mark Sullivan (modified by author)

Ariel Winter's boyfriend, Luke Benward, seems to make the actress happy as her longtime friend turned lover and as a dog dad to their fur babies. The couple is building their life in Tennessee, but has not shared their plans.

