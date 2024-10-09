Eric Stonestreet's relationships: Meet Lindsay Schweitzer, his fiancée
Eric Stonestreet rose to global fame because of his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit sitcom Modern Family. His character's love life led to speculations about him being gay in real life, but he describes himself as 'openly straight' and is currently engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer. This article delves into lesser-known facts about Eric Stonestreet's relationships.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Who is Eric Stonestreet's fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer?
- Eric Stonestreet's relationships
- FAQs
Eric Stonestreet's relationships have made headlines over the years, especially in 2012 when he was rumoured to be dating Charlize Theron. The actor has said in interviews that he found the one in Lindsay, and they are currently building their dream home in their hometown, Kansas.
Who is Eric Stonestreet's fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer?
Eric Stonestreet's partner, Lindsay Schweitzer, is a pediatric nurse from Kansas. Not much of her personal life is known to the public, but she is a doting mother of twin boys from her previous relationship.
Eric has shared in multiple interviews that he has a close bond with Lindsay Schweitzer's twins, who were helpful when he was planning to propose to their mother. The actor has yet to welcome kids of his own.
Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer's relationship timeline
Lindsay and Eric met in June 2016 at the annual Big Slick charity event in their hometown of Kansas. The event brings together Hollywood stars from Kansas to raise money for the pediatric cancer centre at Children's Mercy Hospital. They started dating soon after, but they made the relationship public in August 2017.
The Modern Family star proposed in August 2021 after about five years of dating. He announced the engagement on his Instagram with a photo of him and Lindsay showing the engagement ring. While talking to People in October 2021, he mentioned why he decided to take their relationship to the next level, saying,
We've been together for a long time and I just knew I wasn't going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay.
The couple is already looking forward to their big day, although they have not set a date yet. In September 2023, Eric shared with People that they are building a house in Kansas City where they hope to host their wedding and housewarming party simultaneously.
I think what we've decided we want to do is build a nice house to host a wedding... That's the goal — to have our friends be able to come and enjoy a nice party and a great time...You know, I don't know how often I'm gonna get all my friends to Kansas City. So I would like to do a housewarming and a wedding at the same time.
Eric Stonestreet has made fun of his 7-year age gap with fiancée
Eric faced criticism online when he announced his engagement to Lindsay. Some internet users commented that that he looked 'too old' to be engaged to the nurse despite their age difference only being 7 years.
Lindsay Schweitzer's age was 42 (born around 1979) at the time, while Eric's was 49 (born September 9, 1971). The actor responded humorously by digitally ageing his fiancé in their engagement photos, then wrote in the caption,
Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42, and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad, so I fixed it for everyone.
Eric Stonestreet's relationships
Before meeting Lindsay Schweitzer, the Modern Family star had been linked to a few notable women. Below is a brief look at Eric Stonestreet's dating history and rumoured romances;
Bethenny Frankel (2015)
In 2015, the Modern Family star was linked to RHONY mogul Bethenny Frankel. They both came out to refute the romance rumours, saying they were just friends.
Stonestreet and Bethenny have maintained a close friendship over the years. While talking about their bond, the reality TV star told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish in May 2017 that she initially thought Eric was gay like his character Cam on Modern Family.
I met him at a party, and I thought he was gay, and he commented on my skirt. And I think he thought it was a (cute) skirt, but I thought he was gonna be my gay best friend and that we were gonna go clothes shopping.
Charlize Theron (2012)
Stonestreet and Charlize Theron were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2012. The Daily Mail revealed at the time that they had met through mutual friends and were 'very fond of each other. Eric playfully addressed the rumours in a tweet, writing,
I wish people would stop spreading rumours that Charlize Theron and I are dating. It's starting to make Halle Berry jealous.
Stonestreet's spokesperson came out to deny that Eric was dating the South African-born star. The two had reportedly only met twice when the rumour started spreading.
Katherine Tokarz (2009-2012)
Stonestreet and Broadway actress Katherine Tokarz dated for about three years. They met in 2009 during a performance of Rock of Ages where Katherine was performing. The former couple split in early 2012, although news of their breakup made headlines several months later in September.
FAQs
Eric Stonestreet was a favourite actor on Modern Family, which made fans curious about his real life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;
Is Eric Stonestreet gay?
Stonestreet is not gay. Although he famously played the gay character Cameron Tucker on the hit TV show Modern Family, he is heterosexual in real life.
Is Eric Stonestreet married?
The Modern Family actor is not married as of 2024. There are no records of any ex-wives. He is engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer, a pediatric nurse. They got engaged in 2021 after dating for over five years.
Does Eric Stonestreet's fiancée have children?
Eric's fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, has twin sons from a previous relationship. While Eric Stonestreet's children are not in the picture yet, he has shared that he has a good relationship with his fiancée's twins.
Of all Eric Stonestreet's relationships, the actor has found his happily ever after in Lindsay Schweitzer. Their wedding and the next chapter in their love story are highly anticipated.
