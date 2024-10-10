Who is Amariah Morales? Age, height, family, and biography

Amariah Morales is among the content creators who found fame in the Covid-19 TikTok era. Her fame has continued to grow, thanks to her engaging content across her various social media accounts. This article delves into Amariah Morales' life beyond the camera.

Amariah Morales is not just a content creator. She recently graduated from college, where she was active in school sports. She is also doing well as a model and has a thriving apparel brand.

Amariah Morales' profile summary

Full name Amariah Morales Date of birth April 18, 2001 Age 23 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth South Lake Tahoe, California, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Weight Approx. 47 kgs (105 pounds) Body measurements Approx. 32-25-34 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jay Ferrer Siblings Four younger siblings Education University of Central Florida (Art) Profession Fashion model, social media influencer Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Facebook Threads OnlyFans YouTube Website theamariahmorales.com

Who is Amariah Morales?

Amanda Morales is an American social media influencer and fashion model. She has gained significant popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she shares fashion, lifestyle, lip-sync, and prank videos.

How did Amariah Morales become famous?

Amariah started posting on Instagram in late 2016 when she was still a teenager. Her popularity surged during the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020 when she began creating TikTok videos, including dance routines, comedy skits, and pranks. Her TikTok account has over 2.3 million followers as of 2024.

Amariah Morales' modelling career

Morales' growing influence on social media helped her land an ambassadorial deal with the quick-to-market apparel company FashionNova. She usually showcases the brand's outfits on her Instagram, @amariajmorales, which currently has over 1.3 million followers.

The content creator is also a runway model. She made her runway debut in July 2024 when she walked for the Miami Swim Week.

Apart from modelling, the influence has also diversified into entrepreneurship. She established her clothing brand called Chumami Apparel. The brand focuses on fitness wear and empowers individuals to be unapologetically themselves. Items currently sold on the official Chumami website include shorts, playsuits, leggings, jackets, jumpsuits, and rompers.

How old is Amariah Morales?

Amariah Morales' age is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on April 18, 2001, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Amariah Morales from?

Amariah Morales' nationality is American. She was born in South Lake Tahoe, California, United States. Her family moved around a lot when she was young.

The fashion model lived on an Air Force base in Aviano, Italy, for about eight years, from 2009 to 2017. She has also resided in multiple states across the United States, including California, Nevada, and Florida.

Amariah Morales' ethnicity

The social media influencer has a diverse ethnic background. She is of mixed Mexican and Puerto Rican descent.

How tall is Amariah Morales?

Amariah Morales' height is around 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm). She weighs approximately 47 kgs (105 pounds), while her body measurements are around 32-25-34 inches. She has dark brown hair with brown eyes.

Amariah Morales' family

The fashion model is the eldest of five siblings, including two younger sisters and two younger brothers. Little is known about her parents, who she rarely talks about. In May 2018, she celebrated her mother on Mother's Day by uploading throwback pictures on her Instagram with the caption,

Happy Mother's Day to my hero. The woman who always provided and cared for me when I could've been orphaned. Who saved me from a world of bad and taught me to be the person I am today. Thankyou for all the sacrifices you've ever had to make for me. Love you, Mom.

Amariah Morales' boyfriend

Morales has been Jay All Day's girlfriend since October 2021. Jay Ferrer, also called Jaykindafunny, is an American comedian and social media personality.

The two often share their moments on social media, where they fondly call each other Chumami and Chupapi. They are also regular collaborators and usually create entertaining content together. In October 2021, they took to Instagram to celebrate their second anniversary as a couple. Amariah wrote in the caption,

I can't imagine being with anyone else but you. In the past two years, we've lived on our own for the first time...This past summer, we actually bought a house together. We've faced many obstacles to be where we are now. You are my soulmate and my best friend. I thank Jesus that I get to continue to wake up everyday and have you by my side. I love you so much. Happy two-year anniversary and many more to come!

Amariah Morales' education

The social media influencer is an alumnus of the University of Central Florida, where she was active in sports as part of the UCF Knights. She graduated in May 2023 with a degree in art. She shared the graduation pictures on her Instagram with the simple caption,

Officially a graduate of the University of Central Florida today

Amariah Morales' net worth

Morales is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to Gluwee and Next Biography. Her income comes from her various ventures as a content creator, ambassador for FashionNova, and owner of Chumami Apparel. She also has an OnlyFans account, @justpeacchyy, where fans subscribe for $14.99 or more per month.

Amariah Morales continues to build her brand as an influential figure on social media and in fashion. Her prominent online personality makes her relatable in the digital world.

