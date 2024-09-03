Who is Mia Regan? All about Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend

Mia Regan is a rising star in the fashion and modelling world. She started modelling in her pre-teens and was thrust into the limelight due to her association with one of the UK's most famous families, the Beckhams.

Mia Regan's career has flourished because of her strategic collaborations with major brands and individuals, which has helped boost her visibility. Her personal brand is built around her bold, vintage fashion sense and creative social media presence.

Mia Regan's profile summary

Full name Mia Regan Other names Mimi Moocher Date of birth November 19, 2002 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Chippenham, Wiltshire, England Current residence London, England Nationality English Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Romeo Beckham (2019-2024) Parents Des and Helen Regan Siblings Finn Regan Education Royal High School Profession Model Agency Storm Models, Ford Models Social media Instagram TikTok

How old is Mia Regan?

Mia Regan's age is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on November 19, 2002, in Chippenham, Wiltshire, England.

Why is Mia Regan famous?

Mimi Moocher gained significant attention because of her relationship with Romeo Beckham, the second son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. They dated from May 2019 to February 2024.

Regan is also popular because of her significant following on social media, particularly Instagram and TikTok, where she shares fashion and lifestyle content. Her Instagram account, @mimimoocher, currently has over 624,000 followers, while her TikTok has more than 334,000 followers with over 10.9 million likes.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham's relationship timeline

Mimi Moocher and Romeo started dating in May 2019. They celebrated their first anniversary in May 2020 with sweet posts on Instagram that they have since deleted.

In July 2021, Mia joined the Beckham family on a holiday to Italy. The couple made their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards in November 2021. In July 2022, they briefly split due to long-distance challenges but soon reconciled.

Fast forward to February 2024, the couple announced they were breaking up after five years of dating. They have remained on friendly terms and still follow each other on Instagram.

Mia Regan's modelling career

Regan was discovered by Storm Management during the Clothes Show in Birmingham when she was 12. She continued to go to school while taking on modelling gigs.

She also works with Ford Models, another major agency in the modelling industry. She has walked the runway for designers such as JW Anderson and Richard Quinn and appeared in campaigns for major brands like Ami Paris and Coach.

Mimi Moocher is known for her sustainable fashion choices and often promotes up-cycling and independent brands. She has also ventured into the creative direction of fashion. In May 2023, she was a creative director and producer for Icelandic outerwear brand 66° North.

Mia Regan and Victoria Beckham have worked together

Regan has a strong relationship with the Beckham clan, including working with the family matriarch on several fashion projects. One of their notable collaborations was a denim capsule collection launched in October 2022.

The collection was part of Victoria Beckham's fashion range and featured six pieces. While talking to Vogue, Mia opened up about her experience working with Victoria, saying,

Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion... I've always wanted to do something like this. I felt that she really trusted me. To see her in full work mode was cool.

Who are Mia Regan's parents?

Mia Regan's parents are Des Regan and Helen Regan. Her father, Des, works as a fundraising manager at Wiltshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust. He is also active on X (Twitter) under the account @mimiesdad.

Regan is close to her father. In her interview with GorpGirls founder Hannah Da Silva, the model revealed that she used to go on long walks with her dad, which inspired her love for outdoor adventures.

My Dad and I would walk as far as we could whenever we could; we walked all around the Thames one day, west London to southeast. We mostly did Brecon Beacons and north Wales, mountains like Pen y Fan and Snowdon!

Her mother, Helen, is a strong supporter of her modelling career. She usually reposts Mia-related content on her Twitter account, @slummymama. Mia has a brother called Finn Regan.

Mia Regan's net worth

She is estimated to be worth between £500,000 to £1 million, according to The Sun. Mia's modelling career is her main source of income, in addition to her lucrative brand endorsements and fashion collaborations.

FAQs

Mimi Moocher and Romeo used to be the Gen Z power couple during their relationship. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about them;

Are Romeo and Mia still together?

Regan and Romeo are not dating. They announced they were breaking up in February 2024 but have continued to stay in touch.

How long have Romeo and Mia been together?

Romeo and Mia were together for around five years. The former couple started dating in 2019 when they were both 16 years old.

What school did Mia Regan go to?

Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend attended the Royal High School, an independent boarding school for girls in Bath. She studied A Levels in History, Art, and PE.

What does Mia Regan do for a living?

Mia Regan is a model signed with Storm Management and Ford Models. She is also a fashion influencer with a significant social media following on TikTok and Instagram.

Mia Regan's career continues to flourish alongside her personal life following her breakup with Romeo Beckham. At just 21 years old, she has already made a significant mark in the fashion industry.

