US Star Beyoncé Becomes the 5th Musician to Be Declared a Billionaire by Forbes
- American singer and actress Beyoncé was recently declared a billionaire by Forbes
- The news about the singer being a billionaire was shared on social media by various news reports
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news about the US star
Good things come to those who wait! The multi-award-winning singer and actress Beyoncé recently reached yet another skyrocketing career milestone as she was declared a billionaire by Forbes.
On Monday, 29 December 2025, social media has been buzzing since it was revealed that Mrs Carter was now one of the 5 musicians who are the billionaires' list, including her husband, Jay Z.
The 44-year-old star also became the first black woman in history to reach this goal solely from making her music. According to BBC News, Forbes estimated Beyoncé's net worth at $800 million (£593 million) and forecasted that she would reach billionaire status for the first time after years of success. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600 million, cementing her position as one of the top pop music icons globally, alongside Taylor Swift.
An online user @PopFusionHQ also shared the news about Queen B being declared a billionaire in December 2025.
See the post below:
Netizens react to Beyoncé being a billionaire
Shortly after the star was declared a billionaire by Forbes, many netizens on social media couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@ladidaix said:
"Y’all, Forbes isn’t saying other business endeavours don’t contribute to Beyoncé’s net worth. They’re saying the billion is music alone, and the rest is everything else."
@DrQabaka wrote:
"Beyoncé been a billionaire. Even her own father confirmed this. She’s mostly at 2 or 3 billions now. They even hinted this with what’s better than one billionaire? Two!"
@MegaWatts91 commented:
"Okay, great, let's all go after Beyoncé as you go after Taylor Swift for being a billionaire. And let's also just ignore all of her L'Oréal ads, perfumes and other business ventures."
@ChristianD62606 responded:
"As a Beyoncé fan, I think it was more than that. She had business and other things. So I think it was a combination of those businesses rather than just music alone."
@Lookin_Exotic replied:
"Solely from music? She’s selling clothes, liquors, perfumes and cosmetics. She didn’t make that money through music. Michael Jackson did, though."
@SheilaRockstarr stated:
"Baby, true Beyoncé fans already know she's been a billionaire for YEARS. But congratulations, Queen Bey."
Beyoncé stuns at the NFL Halftime show
In a previous report from Briefly News, Popular American singer and actress Beyoncé Knowles-Carter performed at the NFL Halftime show in Houston, Texas.
The singer performed a medley of her hits from Cowboy Carter for 12 minutes, and fans hailed her as the all-time Queen as she gave a stellar show.
