Celebrities

US Star Beyoncé Becomes the 5th Musician to Be Declared a Billionaire by Forbes

by  Mbali Tebele
3 min read
  • American singer and actress Beyoncé was recently declared a billionaire by Forbes
  • The news about the singer being a billionaire was shared on social media by various news reports
  • Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news about the US star

Netizens react to Beyonce being declared a billionaire
Beyoncé was declared a billionaire. Image: Arnold Jerocki and Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Good things come to those who wait! The multi-award-winning singer and actress Beyoncé recently reached yet another skyrocketing career milestone as she was declared a billionaire by Forbes.

On Monday, 29 December 2025, social media has been buzzing since it was revealed that Mrs Carter was now one of the 5 musicians who are the billionaires' list, including her husband, Jay Z.

The 44-year-old star also became the first black woman in history to reach this goal solely from making her music. According to BBC News, Forbes estimated Beyoncé's net worth at $800 million (£593 million) and forecasted that she would reach billionaire status for the first time after years of success. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600 million, cementing her position as one of the top pop music icons globally, alongside Taylor Swift.

An online user @PopFusionHQ also shared the news about Queen B being declared a billionaire in December 2025.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Beyoncé being a billionaire

Shortly after the star was declared a billionaire by Forbes, many netizens on social media couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ladidaix said:

"Y’all, Forbes isn’t saying other business endeavours don’t contribute to Beyoncé’s net worth. They’re saying the billion is music alone, and the rest is everything else."

@DrQabaka wrote:

"Beyoncé been a billionaire. Even her own father confirmed this. She’s mostly at 2 or 3 billions now. They even hinted this with what’s better than one billionaire? Two!"

@MegaWatts91 commented:

"Okay, great, let's all go after Beyoncé as you go after Taylor Swift for being a billionaire. And let's also just ignore all of her L'Oréal ads, perfumes and other business ventures."

@ChristianD62606 responded:

"As a Beyoncé fan, I think it was more than that. She had business and other things. So I think it was a combination of those businesses rather than just music alone."

@Lookin_Exotic replied:

"Solely from music? She’s selling clothes, liquors, perfumes and cosmetics. She didn’t make that money through music. Michael Jackson did, though."

@SheilaRockstarr stated:

"Baby, true Beyoncé fans already know she's been a billionaire for YEARS. But congratulations, Queen Bey."
Netizens reacted to Beyonce's new net worth
Jay Z and Beyoncé are now both billionaires. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1
Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé stuns at the NFL Halftime show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Popular American singer and actress Beyoncé Knowles-Carter performed at the NFL Halftime show in Houston, Texas.

The singer performed a medley of her hits from Cowboy Carter for 12 minutes, and fans hailed her as the all-time Queen as she gave a stellar show.

Source: Briefly News

