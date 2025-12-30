American singer and actress Beyoncé was recently declared a billionaire by Forbes

The news about the singer being a billionaire was shared on social media by various news reports

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news about the US star

Good things come to those who wait! The multi-award-winning singer and actress Beyoncé recently reached yet another skyrocketing career milestone as she was declared a billionaire by Forbes.

On Monday, 29 December 2025, social media has been buzzing since it was revealed that Mrs Carter was now one of the 5 musicians who are the billionaires' list, including her husband, Jay Z.

The 44-year-old star also became the first black woman in history to reach this goal solely from making her music. According to BBC News, Forbes estimated Beyoncé's net worth at $800 million (£593 million) and forecasted that she would reach billionaire status for the first time after years of success. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600 million, cementing her position as one of the top pop music icons globally, alongside Taylor Swift.

An online user @PopFusionHQ also shared the news about Queen B being declared a billionaire in December 2025.

Netizens react to Beyoncé being a billionaire

Shortly after the star was declared a billionaire by Forbes, many netizens on social media couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ladidaix said:

"Y’all, Forbes isn’t saying other business endeavours don’t contribute to Beyoncé’s net worth. They’re saying the billion is music alone, and the rest is everything else."

@DrQabaka wrote:

"Beyoncé been a billionaire. Even her own father confirmed this. She’s mostly at 2 or 3 billions now. They even hinted this with what’s better than one billionaire? Two!"

@MegaWatts91 commented:

"Okay, great, let's all go after Beyoncé as you go after Taylor Swift for being a billionaire. And let's also just ignore all of her L'Oréal ads, perfumes and other business ventures."

@ChristianD62606 responded:

"As a Beyoncé fan, I think it was more than that. She had business and other things. So I think it was a combination of those businesses rather than just music alone."

@Lookin_Exotic replied:

"Solely from music? She’s selling clothes, liquors, perfumes and cosmetics. She didn’t make that money through music. Michael Jackson did, though."

@SheilaRockstarr stated:

"Baby, true Beyoncé fans already know she's been a billionaire for YEARS. But congratulations, Queen Bey."

