Beyoncé Knowles-Carter shared that her highly anticipated album Act ii: Cowboy Carter was born from an unwelcoming experience

The singer shared that this experience from five years ago made her study the history of Country music

She also clarified that people should not label it a Country album, instead, it should be called a Beyoncé album

With just less than nine days to the release of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's eighth studio album, Act ii: Cowboy Carter, the pop singer explained why she decided to go the Country route.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter lifted the lid on her decision to make ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ a Country album. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé starts countdown to album release

On her Instagram page, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter unveiled the album cover for Act ii: Cowboy Carter. She also began the countdown to the release of the album, which is slated to drop on 29 March 2024.

She noted the success of her two singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, and thanked her fans, collectively known as the BeyHive, for making them successful.

"I feel honoured to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you."

Beyoncé explains why she decided to do a Country album

In her unusually long post, the Cuff It hitmaker shared that the Country-inspired album was born from an unwelcoming experience.

The singer added that the unsavoury experience resulted in her studying the history of Country music.

Ending her post, Mrs Carter clarified that people should not label it a Country album, instead, it should be called a Beyoncé album.

Is Beyonce talking about the Country Music Awards backlash?

Although Beyoncé did not name and shame, the BeyHive put two and two together, and concluded that she was indeed referencing her 2016 performance at the Country Music Awards (CMAs.)

Beyonce released Lemonade, which had a country song in it called Daddy Lessons. She performed the song with a band named The Chicks.

According to Billboard, Country music lovers threatened to boycott the award ceremony if they included the singer. To make things even more obvious, they did not mention her or her performance on their website.

Beyonce, in her statement, said:

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t."

Beyonce and Michael Jackson singing this classic song had the internet reeling

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral video of Beyoncé Knowles and Michael Jackson performing I Wanna Be Where You Are at the same age, years apart, trended online.

Netizens expressed astonishment at the coincidence and praised the raw talent and influence of both legendary artists.

Source: Briefly News