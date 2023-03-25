A gogo from Soweto has become an internet sensation, and netizens can't get enough of her soccer clips

A recent TikTok video of her juggling a soccer ball went viral, and people want her to profit from her talent

The gogo has won SA's heart with her skills and endearing smile, and millions of people are rooting for her

An elderly woman from Soweto went viral for juggling a soccer ball. Image: @sportsinsociety

An old woman pushing her passion for soccer got the attention of many South Africans. She has gone viral twice in March for juggling a soccer ball like a professional.

Video of the old woman from Soweto goes viral

Two days ago, @sportsinsociety posted a TikTok of her playing soccer with a young woman and the clip went viral. The two soccer players were passing each other the ball while showing off their juggling skills in between passes. The video gathered 1.2 million views, and Mzansi was awed by the gogo's ball control.

Watch the two women playing soccer in the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers discuss old soccer player's talent

Hundreds of people in the comments section marvelled at her talent. Many said official soccer bodies like SAFA needed to acknowledge her and allow her to shine on a bigger platform

@D'BANJ suggested:

"Can we raise funds for the lady or maybe for her to be an analyst on Super Sports?

@user8796600637270 stated:

"A dream that was never fulfilled."

@unique_content 62 posted:

"I think she is better than some Bafana Bafana players."

@Sipho_ shared:

"I know this lady from ekasi and they're at Nike stadium in Klipspruit.❤️"

@Mrdlamini89 mentioned:

"Only in Africa. Trust me this nation is blessed and talented."

@MORUTI301 wrote:

"Let's do a petition for her so she can be somewhere with her talent."

@user4679345598298 commented:

"She's so relaxed with that ball that's how confident she is with it."

@Kelabetswe added:

"This is good news love this mom really happy that she is going to pass her talent to someone else."

@GHOST

"Im even embarrassed to say that she's way better that me, danko magriza."

