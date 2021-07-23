Samkelo Ndlovu is working on a new song with legendary Kwaito musician and producer Mandla Spikiri

The former Rhythm City actress-turned-singer announced her good news on social media earlier this week

The stunner posted a video of herself in studio with the veteran hitmaker and a snippet of the song they are cooking

Former Rhythm City actress Samkelo Ndlovu is cooking new music. The stunner revealed this week that she is busy in the studio with legendary Kwaito producer, Spikiri.

Spikiri is known in Mzansi for producing hits for his group Trompies, Professor and Kabelo Mabalane, among others. The producer also created magic for himself when he still played an active role in the Kwaito music scene.

Former 'Rhythm City' actress Samkelo Ndlovu is cooking new music with Spikiri.

According to ZAlebs, Samkelo, who now calls herself Samú, took to Instagram to share her good news. Along with a video of herself in studio with Spikiri, the star captioned her post:

"So I got to make a Kwaito jam with Spikiri @spikiri_mandla_reloaded himself the King Don Father. I can’t wait for you to hear this soon."

Samú's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their thoughts below:

liopelo_maphathe said:

"@samkelondlovu spikirikiwiki. Can’t wait for this jam."

nongoloza_s commented:

"That's great. Sebenza girl."

Samkelo Ndlovu takes break from acting, ventures into music

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Samkelo Ndlovu recently announced that she has ventured into music. The former Rhythm City actress shared that she has taken a break from acting to focus on her music career.

Just a few days after her announcement, Samkelo was involved in a nasty twar with rapper Moozlie. The stunner alleged that Moozlie poured a drink over her and ran away. She took to Twitter to drag the rapper. While at it, a tweep took to Samkelo's timeline to ask her if she raps or sings.

Samkelo, who was on attack mode on the day, fired back at the tweep for questioning her singing talent. Samkelo replied:

"I sing baby girl. Do your research before uphapha. As for the person you’re asking about, it’s very debatable that she’s a rapper."

