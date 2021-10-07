24 Years of Mafikizolo: Theo Kgosinkwe Says He Never Wanted to Be a Singer

Theo Kgosinkwe of Mafikizolo has revealed that he never wanted to be a singer but a songwriter

The star opened up about his 24-year career in the music industry with group member, Nhlanhla Nciza

Theo, who is 48 years old, shared that he wanted to become a professional soccer player when he was still growing up but ended up being a singer

Theo Kgosinkwe has opened up about his music career and being a member of hit group, Mafikizolo. The 48-year-old singer expressed that he never wanted to be a singer but was only interested in writing lyrics.

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe has opened up about his music career.

Source: Instagram

The Kagiso-born musician he found himself singing in the award-winning band but it was never his intention. In a recent interview, Theo said he thought he would become a soccer player when he was growing up.

The 48-year-old said Mafikizolo was formed in 1996 but it took them about three years to get signed after meeting popular Kalawa Jazzme producer, Oskido.

Speaking to Drum recently about the group's name, Theo said Oskido liked one of the tracks that was in their demo titled Mafikizolo. Next year, the popular band will be celebrating 25 years in the music industry.

Theo and Nhlanhla Nciza have blessed Mzansi with hits such as Khona, Emlanjeni, Udakwa Njalo and Sibongile, among others. Theo took to Instagram recently to brag about being a member of Mafikizolo recently. The star wrote:

"Forever green - always fresh. Always new, interesting, enduring timeless - That’s Mafikizolo @mafikizolo_africa @nhlanhla_nciza."

His fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post and the hit band. Check out some of their comments below:

khumalo.innocent said:

"Mafikizolo is by far the best band ever this country has ever seen. The best in Africa too actually."

emzyndungez commented:

"We miss you guys in the UK @mafikizolo_africa."

esthermoalusi wrote:

"Love you guys. You look fire."

Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné have a baby girl

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the time has finally come for Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl into the world. The couple named their child Alexis-Sky Oratilwe.

Vourné took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that she had given birth. Alexis-Sky was born on Sunday. Not too long ago, the couple threw a lavish baby shower to celebrate the fact that they were going to be parents.

Theo and Vourné got married in 2020 and they've been living in marital bliss ever since. Then the news came that they were going to be parents and they were happy to be so blessed.

Social media users were really excited for the couple when they announced the pregnancy and now they are even more thrilled that the baby is here.

