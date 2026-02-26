Bridget Masinga Confronts Panyaza Lesufi on Johannesburg Water Crisis
- Actress Bridget Masinga recently confronted Panyaza Lesufi on the persistent water crisis in Johannesburg
- Taking to her social media page, she demanded answers from the Gauteng Premier after going days without any water
- Her posts ignited a heated debate among followers and frustrated residents, who are increasingly vocal about the collapsing infrastructure in the city
As Joburg's water crisis shifts from a temporary inconvenience to a daily struggle, Bridget Masinga used her platform to seek answers from the Premier of Gauteng.
On 22 February 2026, the former Generations actress, best known for her role as Zoe on the iconic soapie, took it upon herself to call out Panyaza Lesufi and demand a resolution to the persistent issue.
"Morning, @Lesufi, waking up to day two of 100% zero water, after a week of daily interrupted water supply. But hey, maybe you can sponsor my household a room for a shower at Monty since my baby and I have commitments today? Whilst you’re at it, she needs water for formula too."
She made the remarks against a backdrop of Lesufi claiming that he has also been affected by the water crisis and has to bathe in hotels.
After going more days without a drop of water, Masinga amplified her call for accountability; after all, she is still required to pay her rates whether there's water or not. This time, she also called on Dada Morero, the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, demanding answers as to why her taps have remained dry for days.
"Hey, @Lesufi and @DadaMorero. Day 9, zero water. Not a drop. But my rates must be paid in full and on time, right?"
Msinga didn't hold back, exposing the scary reality that her neighbourhood’s water was being contaminated by a leaking sewage pipe.
This dangerous health risk made her plea even more urgent, as it was no longer just about dry taps, but about the safety of the community. Her tweet eventually reached Morero and was met with sympathy and an assurance that the issue would be addressed.
See Bridget Masinga's posts below.
Social media reacts to Bridget Masinga's post
Online users amplified Masinga's pleas in the comment section. Read some of their messages below.
Goniwe05 said:
"So @Lesufi is going around making promising people heaven and earth while he hasn’t even sorted the water issue, lmao."
mcgregpr19924 wrote:
"I do hope all you supporters will use your votes to the good of the country."
Sipho_TMB posted:
"This one called @Lesufi said the water issue is sorted, he lied."
sliemak posted:
"It puzzles me when politicians refuse to answer simple questions relating to their jobs. Yet they are active online and busy with PR exercises. I asked about claiming for potholes in COT, and the fave ignored me; that time, I merely needed a process clarified. Yet come elections."
Sol Phenduka reacts to Panyaza Lesufi's remarks
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's response to Panyaza Lesufi's remarks on how he handles the water crisis.
Like many South Africans, the podcaster was appalled by the Premier's tone deaf statements at a time when many people were suffering.
