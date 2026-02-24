Sbahle Mpisane recently addressed the constant negativity directed at her condition on social media

Sharing screenshots of the hateful comments underneath her posts, the fitness enthusiast posted an emotional message about the impact of the hurtful comments about her

This comes after the constant wave of criticism surrounding her moon boot and injury, with a large number of people questioning why she hasn't removed it

Sbahle Mpisane addressed the constant criticism surrounding her moon boot. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane has broken her silence regarding the relentless tide of social media scrutiny over her physical recovery.

In a raw and emotional exposé on her Instagram page on 23 February 2026, the Fitness Bunnie and reality TV star shared a series of stinging screenshots highlighting the hurtful commentary that continues to shadow her journey years after her near-fatal car accident in 2018.

"It’s truly saddening that people always seem to have something negative to say. Am I supposed to be ungrateful for surviving, considering that only death could have freed me from trauma, negativity, and my permanent injury?"

The posts were sourced from X (formerly Twitter), which has become notorious as a breeding ground for unchecked cyberbullying and "keyboard warriors" who often trade empathy for engagement.

One of the comments was a suggestion from a troll to have Sbahle's injured leg amputated to save her from further scrutiny. She responded by comparing herself to others in her position, saying she's fortunate to still have both her legs.

"Many can’t say the same, but I’m very fortunate that my leg didn’t have to be amputated. It was a costly procedure, and I'm blessed to have two feet and 10 toes today."

Sbahle continues to face a barrage of unsolicited "medical advice" from critics who, nearly ten years later, still question the pace of her healing journey and why she still has a moon boot after all this time.

However, with her injury, she revealed that the moon boot is essential to protect her spine, not because she can't walk without it.

Following the near-death experience, Sbahle had to learn to walk for two years and revealed she also had amnesia. Though she remains permanently injured, Sbahle has not let her disability diminish her passion for life, instead choosing to use her platform to redefine what it means to be a fitness enthusiast while navigating the complexities of a body that was changed forever.

By showing up consistently in the gym, moon boot and all, she is proving that true recovery isn't a final destination but the determination to keep moving.

See Sbahle Mpisane's post below.

Sbahle Mpisane exposed the people constantly criticising her healing journey. Image: sbahle_mpisane

An online user suggested that Sbahle Mpisane have her injured leg amputated. Image: sbahle_mpisane

An online user accused Sbahle Mpisane of using her moon boot as an accessory. Image: sbahle_mpisane

Supporters defended Sbahle Mpisane on social media. Image: sbahle_mpisane

What happened to Sbahle Mpisane?

In the early hours of 9 August 2018, Sbahle was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Durban.

Her BMW 4 Series reportedly left the road and hit a light pole and a tree before overturning and catching fire, leaving her trapped inside. Reports suggest that emergency officials had to use the "jaws of life" to remove her from the vehicle, and she was later rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The impact was so severe that she broke numerous bones throughout her body and suffered from amnesia, spending several months in the ICU, followed by a gruelling two-year process to learn how to walk again.

However, while her moon boot might be permanent, it doesn't stop her ambition. Sbahle has made it clear that her goal isn't to find her old self again, but to grow into a more resilient woman than she was before the crash.

Sbahle Mpisane opens up about family dynamics

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sbahle Mpisane speaking about her family dynamics.

The reality TV star and influencer revealed that she does not have relationships with either side of her family and labelled herself an outsider.

