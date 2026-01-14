Sbahle Mpisane became the centre of a social media storm after a recent video of her exercise routine went viral

The focus shifted quickly from her fitness regimen to her unconventional gym attire, which sparked intense debate and curiosity among followers

The online community was left puzzled by the reality TV star’s choice of clothing, leading many to question the inspiration behind the bizarre look

Sbahle Mpisane's unconventional gym attire left online users scratching their heads. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane is the talk of the town after her latest gym video went viral, but instead of her fitness routine, it was her unconventional choice of attire that sparked a massive online debate.

Famously known as the Fitness Bunny, a name she adopted earlier in her career for her vibrant workout content and her ability to make a high-intensity lifestyle look effortless, Sbahle became the subject of intense debate as fans struggled to understand the practicality of her latest gym ensemble.

The 32-year-old gym enthusiast appears to have adopted a new trend that began on 7 January 2026, when she shared her first workout video wearing a loose-fitting dress during her session.

She explained that as she embarks on a new journey, she intentionally gained 15 kg and plans to lose it within three months.

"Currently I’m 90kg, but my goal weight is 75kg, no change! I’m well recovered. Lifting heavy. Eating better. See you in three months. Same shower. New me. FitnessBunnie loading."

Sbahle has challenged herself to lift heavier weights and appears to be working on building a stronger body, with the help of fellow gym enthusiast, Mapule Ndhlovu.

Sbahle Mpisane showcased her bizarre gym attire in her latest workout videos, where she wore a dress during her routine. Image: sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Her fitness journey has seen her retire tight-fitting gym clothes for looser outfits, as well as drop her Fitness Bunny name for Sparkles, saying she was allowing herself to eat freely.

While her outfit choice remains a mystery, reports suggest that many women opt for dresses at the gym for comfort, freedom of movement, better airflow, and to feel less self-conscious as dresses allow one focus on one's workout rather than appearance.

Once her workout video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), the conversation around her unconventional gym attire erupted in the comment section, sparking both curiosity and criticism for the reality TV star.

Watch Sbahle Mpisane's workout videos below.

Social media reacts to Sbahle Mpisane's workout look

The online community was left scratching its heads at Sbahle Mpisane's choice of outfit for the gym. Read some of the comments below.

FootballStage_1 said:

"She’s trying too hard for attention."

Matt_Mogotlane was confused:

"I have so many questions."

HouseActivist asked:

"Is she Muslim?"

mqhelenqabankos threw shade:

"None of Khune’s exes are having a good time, man. None."

A_simba98 was confused:

"What is she wearing, man?"

HisExellency_ posted:

"Someone said she's moving like a loser these days."

123456787q added:

"Not getting attention at home is painful."

More in the comment section were questions about Sbahle Mpisane's moon boot, which she has had for years since her traumatic car accident in 2018, with the online community expressing a mix of concern and confusion over why the injury still requires such heavy support so many years later.

