Sbahle Mpisane’s Sizzling Gym Exercise Routine Brings the Heat, Worries Fans: “Is She Not Healing?”
- Fitness guru and reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane's recent gym visit brought the heat and sparked some concern
- @MDNnewss posted a video of Mpisane working out, leading many to observe she still wore an orthopaedic boot
- In 2018, Mpisane was involved in a serious car accident that left her with fractured bones and a shattered ankle
Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane's recent stint in the gym had fans drooling for the heat it brought, thanks to a video of it online.
The reality TV star enthusiastically hit the gym recently, and her fans have been asking for more.
Sbahle Mpisane's hot gym session
The clip, posted by @MDNnewss, showed Mpisane getting into each routine with poise and refined know-how.
After all, nothing less can be expected from a fitness guru.
However, fans couldn't help but pay close attention to the orthopaedic boot on Mpisane's right foot, which she has had for some time.
Watch the video here.
In 2018, she was involved in a serious car accident that left her with several fractured bones and a shattered ankle.
That saw her spend months recovering in the intensive care unit. However, it was quickly determined that the injury to her ankle was permanent.
The attention on her latest video, in which she does resistance training, had moved from her squats and hip thrusts due to lingering concerns about her foot, with her fans saying as much.
Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.
@LifeOfASigma wrote:
"That foot will never heal, neh?"
@Resego_blaq said:
"She doesn't heal, kante?"
@DDT_PM mentioned:
"And [is] that a medical boot she's wearing? What's the story?"
@Mayo6Tee offered:
"Is that foot still struggling?"
@PoPo_Van_LoKo added:
"How long is she gonna wear that leg brace?"
