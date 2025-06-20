Popular fitness trainer and socialite Sbahle Mpisane turned a year older on Wednesday, 18 June 2025

In an Instagram post, Sbahle Mpisane shared how she commerated turning another year around the sun in a unique way

Netizens flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and admiration for her fearlessness

Sbahle Mpisane marked her 32nd birthday uniquely. Image: sbahle_mpisane

Popular fitness trainer and socialite Sbahle Mpisane celebrated her birthday uniquely.

Sbahle Mpisane, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, had an early birthday celebration, which was one for the books.

While others would rather have parties and cake, Sbahle took her birthday celebration outside. The fitness bunny, known for sharing gym and fitness content, shared several pictures and a video of herself bungee jumping.

Sbahle Mpisane celebrates her 32nd birthday uniquely

In a reflective social media post, Sbahle Mpisane shared why she threw all caution to the wind and decided to leap emotionally and literally.

“This is how I started my birthday month, jumping headfirst into the unknown. I always say: ‘The fear is all in your mind’,” she shared.

She recounted her near-fatal accident in 2021 and how the experience had shaped her decision-making for a while. Sbahle Mpisane wrote:

“But speaking of fear…In 2021, I faced real fear and made an oath to never gamble with my life like that again 😮‍💨 The sober, stupid me jumped into the passenger seat of a racing car with a stranger at some Jhb arena. Adrenaline? Insane. I loved every second, think of it like good sex 😅 BUT THE REAL FEAR hit immediately afterwards when I realized we survived an insane crash. After surviving a near-fatal car accident on 09/08/2018… That would’ve been an unfear death 🙈”

She revealed how thrilled she was to bungee jump again before asking her followers what they fear. She said:

“So yeah, bungee jumping was like walking into a candy store. What do you fear?”

See the post here:

Sbahle Mpisane celebrated her birthday uniquely. Image: sbahle_mpisane

Fans react to Sbahle Mpisane's bold 32nd birthday celebration

Netizens filled the comments with congratulatory messages and admiration for Sbahle Mpisane for conquering her fear. Here are some of the comments:

samuke92 remarked:

“This could never be me, but well done 🔥”

iam_myeza observed:

“She didn’t even scream.”

byongahmxasa gushed:

“You are so brave. After everything you've been through, you don't let fear rule your life❤️❤️🙌🙌”

kenthabi_ shared:

“When you’ve been through the worst, real painful pains in life, you do things like this, after all those unplanned fears you faced right in front of you. Did this and loved it 😍”

lu_nutty said:

“You are very brave, good to let go and bask in your freedom🙌”

