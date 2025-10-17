Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her strained relationship with her family

In an interview, Sbahle revealed that she does not have relationships with either side of her family and labelled herself an outsider

Her revelations set the comment section alight as online users debated the factors that may have caused the strained relationships

South African reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane talked about her relationship with her family, or lack thereof.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the Kwa'MaMkhize star opened up about feeling neglected by her biological family, claiming she does not have relationships with her estranged mother or siblings:

"I've never had a relationship with my biological family. In fact, I don't know them; I just know my mother and my siblings, her two kids. With my dad's side of the family, I know them, but I don't have a relationship with them."

Sbahle Mpisane's father is S'bu Mpisane, a Durban-based businessman who is the ex-husband of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, Sbahle's stepmother.

When asked about the Mkhize/ Mpisane family, Sbahle told Power Lunch host Kwena Marara Moabelo that she is practically an "outsider", a stance in contrast to her previous public expressions of gratitude towards MaMkhize, especially after her 2018 car crash.

According to Sbahle, she is often compared to Andile, who is the socialite's biological son, and states that they would never be the same.

Reflecting on her personal life and feelings of isolation, she claimed that even her death wouldn't deeply affect anyone, as she feels disconnected from both her biological and step-family:

"I would be happy to just be ashed (cremated) and not have a funeral, because there is nobody who would cry saying they'll miss me because I'm alive today, and where are you?"

Teary-eyed, Sbahle concluded by saying that she has accepted her reality, one she has managed to hide from the world.

Her story opened up a raw discussion about the hidden challenges and heartache many stepchildren endure.

Watch Sbahle Mpisane's interview below:

Mzansi reacts to Sbahle Mpisane's interview

In the comment section, many online users expressed sympathy for Sbahle.

Mimidontcare25 said:

"Sbahle has been speaking out about the lack of relationship with her birth parents. People are so focused on what they think she’s saying about MaMkhize instead of calling out the two horrible people who brought her into this world. Meanwhile, she keeps praising MaMkhize."

PoshMakume wrote:

"I wish people really understood her. You can have people around, but still feel lonely. No one could ever fill the void of a biological mother, especially when you know she’s alive. When the anger leaves, you are left with sadness."

Modisenyane_T posted:

"I heard this interview; it was truthful and genuine. It made me sad, but I like the truth in her approach. She will discover that she was never alone."

Ndlombango added:

"What a sad life."

Meanwhile, many others claimed Sbahle was ungrateful for MaMkhize's support in her life, with some speculating that she was only acting up because of her stepmother's financial troubles.

cindzo said:

"We really don’t know what is happening behind the mansion walls. MaMkhize paid for her medical bills because she cancelled her medical aid before the accident, now she was treated like an outsider? People will never be happy. You could save their lives, but still you didn’t do enough."

_Thuba_K_ wrote:

"MaMkhize's money is running dry, now she remembers she has a family."

Mandz_2 posted:

"MaMkhize's money is finished, now she's talking badly. That woman raised her. Yes, she will never be Andile, but which stepmother will raise you like her own? She's practically still dependent on MaMkhize."

Cunha_Maz7 added:

"The question is: Did she ever think of them when she was still enjoying her life at that time? They turn to forget the value of the other side of their families when things are good on their side, but once they start experiencing sideline treatment, the other family side is faulted."

