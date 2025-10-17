DJ Warras weighed in on the revelations about Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize owning fake designer bags

This comes after the socialite had her possessions seized by the taxman, who later revealed that most were counterfeit. However, according to Warras, he believes it may have been staged

Reactions to his theory were mixed, with many online users saying it was highly unlikely

DJ Warras weighed in on Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize allegedly owning fake designer handbags. Images: Shady_Lurker/ Twitter, kwa_mammkhize/ Instagram

South African radio and TV personality DJ Warras shared his thoughts on the latest findings from SARS in the case involving Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.

The socialite has been involved in a multi-million-rand scandal with the taxman over an ongoing fraud case, during which her personal belongings were seized.

In an effort to recover some of the money allegedly owed to SARS, the revenue service seized hundreds of MaMkhize's high-end designer handbags, which comprise several Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent pieces.

However, in a shocking turn of events, SARS allegedly discovered that most of the items were fake, with only 23 being authentic.

Responding to the reports, DJ Warras shared his theory on why someone like MaMkhize would own counterfeit designer goods.

"A smart person would replace the OG bags with dupes and let SARS take that."

DJ Warras said Shauwn Mkhize may have hidden her real designer handbags and given fake ones to SARS. Images: Shady_Lurker/ Twitter, kwa_mammkhize/ Instagram

Warras suggested that stashing away the designer bags is a smart investment. He noted that these 177 original, high-end bags could be worth one million rands if Shauwn Mkhize ever needed cash in the future.

Meanwhile, like Warras, many South Africans have been invested in the case and have weighed in on the DJ's theory.

Read DJ Warras' post below:

Social media reacts to MaMkhize's fake designer

Online users shattered DJ Warras' theory about MaMkhize buying fake designer items to throw off the taxman.

KeviinOwenn said:

"You guys give her too much credit, hey. I don’t think her processing skills are that advanced, no shade."

sexy_sacrifices criticised Shauwn Mkhize:

"MaMkhize isn't smart. She's just a criminal."

ThubelaKamo wrote:

"Babes, this is MaMkhize we are talking about."

Online users said Shauwn Mkhize would not have had the foresight to "stash away" her real designer handbags before SARS got to them. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Sim66051 posted:

"You have too much faith in this lady."

SamTrong3 added:

"Nope, it's no secret that she rocked a lot of fake stuff. Designs that didn't even exist. Shaunstylist was the one behind it all."

LekoManameSnr slammed the theory:

"These operations aren’t announced. There’s no way she chose to replace bags if it was leaked to her. But also, you know her stylist is a dodgy-looking guy with questionable brands as well. You give these people too much credit."

Ultimately, online users shot down DJ Warras' claims. As the legal case with the taxman progresses, the public remains captivated, ready to see what more SARS will uncover in the MaMkhize's closet.

