Businessman Lungile Mcunu has broken his silence regarding his relationship with his brother, Lasizwe Dambuza

South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza surprised Mzansi this week when he confirmed his fallout with Mcunu

Fans of the YouTubers commented on the brother's breakup on social media this week

Lungile opens up about his fallout with his brother Lasizwe. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Talented content creator Lungile Mcunu recently discussed his fallout with his popular brother, Lasizwe Dambuza.

Dambuza made headlines this week when he confirmed he and his brother are no longer on speaking terms.

The former YouTuber shared with Daily Sun on Friday, 17 October 2025, that there's no bad blood between him and his famous brother.

"I'm not a celebrity, and I don't like the spotlight. We are not fighting. I'm not even on social media because I don't want to be involved in such things," said Lungile.

Lasizwe, who recently shared that he's not interested in his family's taxi business, reveals in an interview with the publication that he's concerned about his brother's safety because the taxi industry can be dangerous.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared screenshots on their X account on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, of Lasizwe's friends confirming his breakup with his brother.

According to MDN News, sources close to Lasizwe reveal that the YouTuber is struggling to find peace in how his inherited family business is run, and has been intentionally stepping back from the family taxi operation due to ongoing toxicity and bullying from his siblings.

South Africans comment on the brother's breakup

@docter27 wrote:

"Brothers don't fight; they stand up for each other. Let's hope they find an easy way to fix their family problem."

@MercedesBhen said:

"Lasizwe is always protected by Lungile. Lasizwe gives lastborn vibes la batseba, (you know them). Lasizwe must take leave and go to Lusikisiki; he will come back organised."

@Reloadedd94 reacted:

"His paternal family only loved him because of his money and fame. These people gave zero fu*s about him when he was still a child, living with his mother and going about life without a present father and siblings. The moment he rose to fame, suddenly they all loved him."

@fezz_blaq reacted:

"Hahaha, realising the enemy is amongst the close friends. Askies shem."

@Candle_Kerese said:

"Lasizwe, the rule of law is that you never mix business with pleasure. Money and family don't mix. Imali ne (money and) family doesn't mix."

@buhlebandzile commented:

"It's actually quite crazy how the people you think can be trusted suddenly turn on you in times when you think they'd be there for you."

Lungile with his brother, Lasizwe, before their fallout. Images: Lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News