A Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Thandeka Tshabalala, was trending once again on social media because of her hygiene habits

In the past, Thandeka was criticised for doing typical bathroom activities in the kitchen while living with other people

Thandeka made things worse in recent videos showing her full skin care routine

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 viewers took to social media to express their outrage over Thandeka. The housemate has been a trending topic because of her odd hygiene habits.

'BBMzansi' S6 housemate Thandeka Tshabalala continues to do skincare in a kitchen. Image: @thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Most recently, viewers were fed up after seeing Thandeka keep up with her questionable kitchen skincare routine. The latest videos showed that the housemate does more than just steam her face in the BBMzansi kitchen.

Videos on X posted on 21 February 2026 show BBMzansi housemate Thandeka washing her face. To viewers' horror, she was doing so over a sink full of dishes. Thandeka used her face cleanser over the double sink, and even though one side was empty, she chose to wash and rinse her face over all the dishes in the sink. Afterwards, she blew her nose into a paper towel and left it next to a housemate who was cooking. Watch the video of Thandeka below:

South Africa asks Big Brother to intervene

Many people took to social media trying to make sense of why Thandeka would wash her face over communal dishes. Some people felt it was time for BBMzansi to step in regarding the housemates' hygiene. Read the comments:

Some fans defended Thandeka's hygiene on BBMzansi S6. Image: @thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: UGC

@nelswitness was impressed:

"Yesterday she spit in the sink, today washing her face in the sink, and there are dishes, yet she's the first person preaching about hygiene, she's being selfish, and @BBMzansi you can't let this behaviour slide, we had enough #BBMzansiS6"

@MzansiRealTakes pointed out:

"She blew her nose and left the tissue on the counter."

@RichBlackWidow was stunned:

"I wonder if the housemates know about this."

@Sindikate12 slammed her:

"She’s so inconsiderate for someone who always preaches hygiene, disgusting."

@ChristineIkome wondered:

"So there’s no health and safety on #BBMzansi? Washing your face in the kitchen while food is being cooked with uncovered pots is not entertainment; it’s a hygiene issue. Supporting someone shouldn’t mean ignoring basic sanitation."

Others defended Thandeka

@NomzamoMthemb13 added:

"Evidence that she does bath akere, you people say she doesn’t bath my girl is giving you guys evidence."

@DitebogoMonica commented:

"Let the housemates worry about that. You guys are outside the house, la rasa! Anyway, #ThandekaTshabalala #ThandekaTheShow #BBMzansi."

SA reacts to Liema and Thandeka's fight on 'BBMzansi'

Briefly News previously reported that it hasn't been a month since the new season of Big Brother Mzansi launched, and already there has been a fight between Liema Pantsi and Thandeka, which quickly went viral on social media.

This fight took place just days after BBMzansi confirmed the exit of Season 6 contestant Marcia "Cia" Morata from the competition for health reasons.

Shortly after the online user shared the video of the girls' heated altercation on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the fight. Here's what they had to say below:

