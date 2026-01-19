Big Brother Mzansi housemates Liema and Thandeka recently had a heated altercation, which quickly went viral

An online user posted a short clip of the two housemates exchanging words on social media

Many viewers couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the fight

Liema and Thandeka had a heated altercation in Biggie's house. Image: Supplied

Bathong, it hasn't been a month since the new season of Big Brother Mzansi launched, and already there has been a fight between Liema Pantsi and Thandeka, which quickly went viral on social media.

On Sunday, 18 January 2026, an online user @DoIKnowYourFaDa posted a clip of the two housemates getting into a heated argument in the dressing room. In the video, Liema is heard calling out Thandeka for always bullying other housemates and wanting to be in control of everything that happens in Biggie's house.

This fight took place just days after BBMzansi confirmed the exit of Season 6 contestant Marcia "Cia" Morata from the competition for health reasons.

Watch the verbal fight below:

Netizens react to Liema and Thandeka's heated altercation

Shortly after the online user shared the video of the girls' heated altercation on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the fight. Here's what they had to say below:

@Francischukey said:

"This one loud for real! Liema vs Thandeka is giving pure premium drama—this is the kind of content that keeps the timeline alive. Let the gbas gbos continue!"

@QueenyIle wrote:

"Maybe I will vote for Thandeka, let me observe. You guys say she is a bully, aah, I will start watching so I can judge myself because I don’t do hearsay, then take it from there."

@Eve_Cult commented:

"There’s something psychologically wrong with people who find Thandeka’s behaviour & attitude exciting. Like, is that what it’s gonna take to win? Then this show is nonsense. #BBMzansiS6."

@Tennymalebogo1 mentioned:

"Thandeka, I wasn’t about to watch Biggie this year. You got my attention, you did put your point across without insults, even when they were hurled at you."

@LuGie_M replied:

"I honestly think Liema, it’s her strategy based on what she said in the diary room…It’s premeditated, she said it ends now, being nice towards Thandeka."

@youngxkiddowwsa stated:

"Some of you really don’t understand the meaning of a 'bully'. We are all viewers, and none of the clips have shown that she’s been bullying people, last night Didi was trying to get a reaction out of her, and none of you said anything about it."

@ClassicMessi10i wrote:

"Liema wanted to throw hands so bad."

'BBMzansi' fans reacted to Thandeka's altercation with Liema. Image: Supplied

