'Big Brother Mzansi' announced the removal of Marcia "Cia" Morata from the house for health reasons.

In an unexpected development, a Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant has left the competition for medical reasons.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 started on a high note, with viewers being treated to budding romances and steamy kissing sessions barely a week into the 90-day reality competition.

Why was Cia removed from Big Brother Mzansi Season 6?

On Saturday, 17 January 2026, things took an unexpected turn when Big Brother Mzansi confirmed that one of the contestants had been removed from the house for health reasons.

In a statement shared on its official X (Twitter) account, Big Brother confirmed that Marcia "Cia" Morata, a 30-year-old teacher from Mamelodi, was the first housemate to depart the show since Season 6 launched on Saturday, 11 January 2026. Cia was removed in the interest of her well-being.

Big Brother Mzansi shared that on Thursday, 15 January 2026, Cia became emotional and started sobbing. On Friday, 16 January, after the morning yoga session, she indicated that she was unwell and approached Big Brother for assistance.

Cia received immediate support, and a psychologist recommended that she be removed from the house after an evaluation. Big Brother said Cia would continue to receive the support she needs after leaving the competition.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts after Cia exits Big Brother Mzansi Season 6

In the comments section, social media users reacted with mixed reactions. While some were sad to see Cia leave and flooded the comments with well-wishes and support, others suggested that Big Brother should replace her with someone from outside the house.

Here are some of the comments:

@immortalz24 suggested:

“Please bring in Lerato Modise to replace her. We need drama in that house.”

@RealMadamCoco said:

“For her own sake, this was the best decision. May her recovery be swift. Wishing her healing, happiness and success🕯️🙏🏾✨.”

@BeuzanaKoki shared:

“Wishing Cia healing and brighter days ahead❤️All the best with your journey forward🫶🏽”

@madamkimberlly sympathised:

“Mental health is a real thing. One thing about it is that you're willing to fight, and for her to come to the house, she wanted to see some growth in her life, she wanted to succeed, but the mind is one thing, there’s no control over the mind once you lose it, you lose yourself💔😞”

@winterishere61 criticised:

“My question is, where was she going? I know I have mental issues, hence I won't waste people’s time by going into the Big Brother Mzansi house🤷🏾‍♂️”

Fans reacted after 'Big Brother Mzansi' announced the removal of Marcia "Cia" Morata from the house for health reasons.

