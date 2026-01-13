South African media personality Minnie Dlamini posted a video of herself making eggs, and Mzansi turned the seemingly simple moment into a joke

The TV presenter posted the video on her TikTok account, and it showed more than her stunning kitchen, but also breathtaking views through the glass doors

Fans flooded the comments section, blending humour with admiration and a bit of criticism here and there

Minnie Dlamini shared a video of herself cooking in the kitchen. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini, the well-loved South African TV presenter, recently shared a charming video of her cooking eggs in her beautifully designed kitchen.

Viewers were not only captivated by the culinary skill on display but also by the stunning views that framed the scene, sparking a wave of online chatter.

Minnie, who distanced herself from Sol Phenduka's Kaya FM scaking, was in a jovial mood in the video, contrasting the reasons she has recently made headlines.

Watch the stunner's video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to the video

As the video made rounds on social media, fans took to the comments section in droves.

Opinions varied from heartfelt admiration for her cooking and home to light-hearted jokes and friendly ribbing that showcased the humorous spirit unique to South African online culture.

One user, @Tyra_Maps, kicked off the chaos with:

"Making eggs with Lotto's money."

The user's comment referenced Minnie's recent controversy involving the Special Investigating Unit.

Another user, @KealebogoLepholletse, complimented the view, stating:

"The view! I would not be depressed if I lived there."

Another comment on the view came from @MpumiMbuyazi, who said:

"I wouldn't be heading to work with this view I swear. Work would head to me."

@Midana criticised:

"Mara, Minnie, why that big bowl?"

Another user, @Bassie, cautioned on some kitchen etiquette, saying:

"We don't cook in pyjamas."

@kelly left the comment:

"But you pour eggs before your oil or butter is hot. Wrong, Minnnie."

@Assah noticed something odd and commented:

"How are you wearing make-up while in pyjamas? Yah, neh, the life of a celebrity."

But another user, @Thando_Madonsela, saw it from a positive lens and said:

"You just woke up and yet you already have make-up on. Minnie is always on point 🔥."

@D.O chimed in:

"Why not wait for the oil to heat up, though?"

Another voice on the platform, @SlindokuhleNgcobo, defended Minnie, asking:

"Why the hate in the comments section?"

Another user, @Nonoberry, wrote:

"Haibo why are you guys so mean in the comments? She's just making eggs. Yhoo ha.a nimdaka nina."

@NormanDilley shared a personal note, off-topic, asking:

"I had a dream about Minnie last night. Am I the only one who dreams of celebs? And I am serious guys."

@SibusisoNzama confessed:

"I love this woman."

Minnie Dlamini's cooking skills were questioned online. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka reacts to Minnie Dlamini's lotto scandal

At the time of the scandal, Sol Phenduka responded publicly to Minnie Dlamini’s involvement in the National Lotteries Commission funding scandal linked to the Mshandukani Foundation.

Briefly News previously reported that the podcaster broke his silence with a series of thought-provoking questions on the matter.

Source: Briefly News