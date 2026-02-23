Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle recently shared another glimpse of her baby boy, Kenzo

Nearly a month after quietly welcoming her bundle of joy, fans couldn't help but swoon over her video as she covered her little man in sweet kisses

Despite the drama surrounding the paternity of her child, adoring fans reassured Ashley that baby Kenzo would be just fine

Ashley Ogle shared a glimpse of her newborn. Images: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star and influencer Ashley Ogle is in her boy mom era and can't get over her sweet baby boy.

What first started as a mere rumour of her pregnancy has turned out to be a full-blown human, and Ashley is enjoying every moment of it.

Taking to her TikTok page on Sunday, 22 February 2025, the media personality shared a heartwarming video of herself showering her son with affection, playfully telling her followers,

"I think I might eat him up."

Her video resonated deeply with her followers as she leaned into the joys of motherhood and playfully gushed over baby Kenzo. It follows her vlog, sharing a glimpse into her daily mommy life, from shopping to cradling her newborn to sleep.

The videos arrive amid the growing tension between her and her former Big Brother Mzansi lover, Sweet Guluva, who many suspect is the father of the child.

Despite releasing a statement and claiming to have made attempts to meet his alleged son, the TV star revealed that he was left in the dark.

While rumours circulate regarding who the real baby daddy is, Ashley and her supporters appear unbothered by the speculation and instead are using their time to celebrate baby Kenzo's arrival and spoil him rotten.

At her baby shower, Ashley and her baby received a truckload of gifts, including a lavish toy car and two cheques amounting to R150,000.

Her latest post was proof that, despite the drama, Ashley remains optimistic about the future and is enjoying the joys of motherhood.

Watch Ashley Ogle's videos below.

Fans gush over Ashley Ogle and baby Kenzo

Online users gushed over baby Kenzo, with some offering reassurance to Ashley Ogle that her son would be just fine with or without his father. Read some of their comments below.

ZAR🧚🏿‍♂️✨ said:

"What I love is the fact that he will grow with or without him."

Michelle 🫶 wrote:

"I just know he smells heavenly."

🇿🇦🇿🇦Kindness 💕💕 prayed:

"Guide and protect them, Lord, send your army of angels around them."

Fans reassured Ashley Ogle that she and baby Kenzo would be fine with or without the father. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Jamie-Leigh posted:

"This is giving me babyfever!"

MRS DEE declared:

"Ashley is the mother and the father of Kenzo. With the grace of God, they will be fine."

Asante Homba added:

"Yoh, bafazi, she’s in love."

