Content creator Makhi Thee Swappa Queen is trending after her massive January earnings from Meta were revealed online

An X screenshot of her payment receipt showed a single payout of nearly R100K, proving that social media is a serious career

Viewers were impressed by the high earnings, with some considering migrating from Elon Musk’s platform to Meta for the earnings

A screenshot revealed Makhi’s January payout from Meta of nearly $6,000. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

The Facebook platform is proving to be a goldmine for local creators, and Mpumalanga’s own Makhi Thee Swappa Queen is living proof.

A screenshot shared on X by user @Ndi_Muvenda_ on February 10 2026, left social media users in awe of the earning potential on Meta’s platform, and some predicted a good year for the hilarious creator.

The post featured a payment receipt dated January 31, 2026, showing that the mother of three earned a staggering $5,826 (approximately R92,770) in a single payout for her hilarious content. Makhi has never been shy about her success, frequently sharing with her followers that Facebook is her main source of income.

Facebook as a primary source of income

While many people use social media for entertainment, the content creator has leveraged her relatability and humour into a lucrative business. The recent reveal confirms her previous claims that the platform pays her exceptionally well, placing her among the top-earning influencers in the country as she starts 2026 on a high note.

SA discusses the high Meta earnings

The post garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were shocked to see such high earnings from a single month. Many viewers promised to start creating their own content on Facebook. Some jokingly complained that Elon Musk wasn't rewarding them enough for the time they spent on X. Some asked for tips on building a massive social media following. Others noted that if she continues to use her money wisely, she will be a millionaire in no time.

Makhi's high earnings highlight a shift toward Facebook as a primary source of income for South African influencers. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

User @Ndi_Muvenda_ shared:

"If she manages her finances well, she’ll be a millionaire very fast."

User @PMbuli76256 said:

"That is a lot of money, and I am sure SARS is waiting for her now😭🙌🏾."

User @TB_the_Poll_Guy shared:

"We are going to inter-migrate 🤣😂."

User @Ndi_Muvenda_ added:

"Yeah, she’s milking it 😩."

User @VillageGuluva commented:

"There's too much work on that side. You need to come up with crazy content. They flag you when you steal content 🙆‍♂️🥺."

User @29Bagzz said:

"A growing number of local content creators are earning through Facebook, it’s really good to see. Many more lives will change. Massive year ahead for them 🔥."

