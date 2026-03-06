The official Woolworths TikTok account posted a video of CEO Roy Bagattini eating a Now Now burger at home

The clip was a playful nod to the viral McDonald's burger drama, where the fast food giant's CEO was mocked for how he ate the McDonald's burger

South Africans loved the video and flooded the comments with laughter, though some could not resist taking a dig at Woolworths prices

Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini holding up the Woolies Now Now burger. Images: @woolworths_sa and roy-bagattini/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The official Woolworths TikTok page posted a video on 5 March 2026 with a playful twist on how their CEO eats a burger. The timing could not have been better. @woolworths_sa showed their Group CEO, Roy Bagattini, sitting at home in the Western Cape with a Now Now burger in a paper bag in front of him. Once the camera started rolling, he explained that the media team at Woolies asked to see how he ate his burger. He was unsure why anyone would ask such a thing. In the end he mentioned that there was only one way to do this. He pulled the burger out of the bag, held it up to the camera and took a proper, confident bite.

The video felt like a direct response to what had played out online involving McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski. He had posted a taste-test of the chain's new Big Arch burger that quickly became a talking point for all the wrong reasons, and Woolies clearly took note.

What happened to the McDonald's CEO burger?

Instead of calling the Big Arch a burger, Kempczinski called it "the product." He also took a teeny tiny bite of the burger, and people couldn't stop laughing. Many said he looked like someone who had never actually wanted to eat it in the first place.

Burger King's president, Tom Curtis, also jumped in on the fun. He posted a video of himself taking a massive, confident bite of a Whopper. His verdict:

"Only one thing was missing. A napkin."

Woolworths took their own shot. The CEO sat down with a simple Woolies burger and ate it like a boss.

Watch the TikTok clip here.

SA praises the Woolworths CEO burger video

Social media users shared their thoughts on the clip shared by TikTok account @woolworths_sa, with many praising the gentlemans appraching after comparing him to other CEOs.

@Candice laughed:

"In South Africa, it's called a burger. In America, it's called a product 😭"

@Linah Mokoena said:

"Naughty of you, Woolies. No DNA just RSA 🇿🇦😂😂"

@Amanda du-Pont added:

"This is hilarious 😂 Nice marketing 😏 Other CEOs struggling."

@Gummy Bunny asked:

"Okay, now show us a Woolies food item less than R50 that can feed two full-grown men."

@Unlucky Professional questioned:

"Is Woolies joining Nando's with shady advertisement?"

@flowers pointed out:

"Wena o cheesecake ya R800 😭"

@Blessing Mabunda suggested:

"The CEO of Spar has the chance to do the funniest ever, or the CEO of any large South African retail chain that sells their own burgers."

The Woolworths CEO showing how he eats a Woolies burger. Images: @woolworths_sa

Source: TikTok

