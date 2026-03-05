A Johannesburg content creator visited a Rosebank restaurant that sells only one item on its menu and shared his honest thoughts

The restaurant, called Zuney, sells a special burger with two options that were quite pricey for their size

South Africans in the comments were entertained by the honest review, with many saying they would rather spend their money elsewhere

A man from Johannesburg with the SA flag draped around his shoulders, and a restaurant in Rosebank. Images: @keith.dodgen.9

Source: Facebook

Johannesburg content creator Keith visited a restaurant in Rosebank on 3 March 2026 that caught his attention for a very specific reason. The uptown restaurant only sells one item on its menu. He shared the review on his Facebook page with the caption:

"They only have 1 Item 🧐 Reviewing this 1 menu item restaurant in Rosebank called Zuney."

What does the Joburg restaurant Zuney offer?

Zuney offers two versions of its burger. The standard cheeseburger costs R130, with an extra R50 for Wagyu beef fries, bringing it to R180. The more expensive option, called the wacon, costs R180 and comes with sweet potato fries for an additional R50. Keith ordered both to give a proper comparison, spending R410 in total for two burgers and sides.

He started with the fries. The regular fries had good flavour, he said, but were on the thin side and could have been juicier. The sweet potato fries, in his opinion, tasted more like carrots. He was not a fan.

Then came the burgers. Keith's verdict on the R180 wacon was honest. He said it was delicious, juicy and had good flavour. But he could not bring himself to say it was worth R180 for the size of it. His advice was to only come if you have money to spare and do not expect your mind to be blown.

One commenter, Gerard Chetty, explained that the grade of Wagyu matters a great deal when it comes to pricing. He said real Japanese Wagyu is expensive and restaurants should display their grade certificate from the Japan Wagyu Association. Without that, he said, customers may not be getting what they are paying for.

Mzansi interested in the 1 menu item

Netizens from across the country shared their thought on the burger and explained why Facebook user @keith.dodgen.9 had to pay R180:

@Thembi Yvonne Gugu laughed:

"I will still go home and eat pap and some meat 😂😂😂 it's too small for me."

@Chad Gleisner said:

"Bra, hear me out! Gwinya, chips… 25 rand we good 😭😂"

@Kopano Leroy Seshabela joked:

"The R180 is stopping your taste buds from working 😜"

@Sandile Sandile pointed out:

"Your first three words at the beginning, that's what's making the burger R180 😀"

@Ovesh Pather praised:

"Nice to see you paying and giving 100% real reviews, unlike other influencers. People forget that influencers won't talk badly about a place if the food is free. Subscribed 👍🏽"

@Greg Gillham asked:

"What are Wagyu beef fries? Looks like potato fries to me 🤔"

@Tremaine Thee'Deejay added:

"The finer things in life aren't cheap, bro. I mean, it's Wagyu in Rosebank."

A wagyu burger in Johannesburg. Images: @keith.dodgen.9

Source: Facebook

