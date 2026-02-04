A Cape Town content creator shared his excitement after finally finding the "viral" chocolate doughnuts at Woolworths Vangate Mall

The video showed him hunting through the store and buying two doughnuts for just over R50

South Africans quickly corrected him that the doughnuts aren't new or viral, explaining they've been sold at Woolies bakery for about years

A Cape Town content creator has left South Africans amused after sharing his excitement about finally finding what he thought were viral chocolate doughnuts at Woolworths. The TikTok user posted a video on 27 January 2026 with the caption:

"Guys I finally got the viral chocolate doughnuts @Woolworths SA 🤩🤩🤩 I absolutely love it, and it was worth the search🤭🤩"

In the video, Nathan explained that he'd been searching all over Cape Town for these doughnuts after seeing them trending online. He decided to try Woolworths at Vangate Mall after someone commented that they always have stock there. He'd already been to other stores without any luck.

The clip showed him walking through the store, asking staff where the bakery section was. He bought two doughnuts and also grabbed some water to wash down the sweetness.

At the till, his items came to just over R50. Back in his car, Nathan couldn't contain his excitement. He said it felt like he was dreaming, and he bought two doughnuts in case he liked them. He didn't want to take four but honestly felt like he was dreaming that he finally got his hands on the viral chocolate doughnuts.

When he took his first bite, he discovered there was a chocolate centre that he didn't know about. He loved it, saying:

"The more it's in your mouth, the more the flavour expands."

He called it "de yummy" – a combination of divine and yummy. However, he admitted he wouldn't eat it in the morning because he doesn't really like sweet stuff early in the day. He said it would be perfect after a Sunday lunch with a cup of tea.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA corrects gent's "viral" doughnuts

Social media users were quick to point out that the chocolate doughnuts aren't actually new or viral on TikToker @nathanreidugc's clip:

@itsstephnotchef said:

"Viral? This doughnut is old and been sold at Woolies forever by the bakery…"

@masoodahcupido wrote:

"Viral? No man, I've been eating this 😏."

@blondie explained:

"These doughnuts have been out for about 3years, since a lot of videos its always sold out 😭But enjoy it 😁."

@amber shared:

"Definitely running to Woolworths to try it out 😭🫵🏻."

@nomcebo_h clarified:

"Guys, Viral doesn't mean new; it means it has recently blown up. Yes, it's been around for years, but only recently have people started posting about it on TikTok."

@dominique noted:

"It's really good! But when I looked at the packaging, it says 'Made in Spain' which I found quite interesting."

