“Levels Sana”: SA Raves Over Curro School Woolworths Tuckshop With Modern Meals

A video showcased the modern and organised Woolworths tuckshop at Curro School, highlighting the variety of food available to pupils and staff

The tuckshop’s setup, including clear menu boards and a clean, café-like environment, impressed viewers with its professional and welcoming atmosphere

Social media users praised the school for creating an inviting space where students and staff could enjoy quality meals, sparking conversations about school dining standards in South Africa

A recent video giving a glimpse into the Woolworths tuckshop at Curro School has captured the attention of social media users, leaving many impressed by the setup and offerings.

Pupils enjoy their lunch while seated outdoors on the school grounds. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The clip uploaded by social media user @zeno.adams on 31 January 2026 showcased a variety of snacks and meals available to pupils, highlighting the school’s modern approach to lunchtime dining.

In the video, viewers could see a selection of sandwiches, croissants, and other baked goods neatly displayed, alongside boards listing everything available for purchase. A staff member was seen preparing coffee while pupils either stood in line to buy food or enjoyed their meals in the eating area.

The school’s staff were also present, casually chatting and enjoying refreshments, giving the tuckshop a lively, community-focused atmosphere.

The clip highlighted the variety and quality of food offered, with many commenting on the professional and organised setup, which resembles a high-street café more than a typical school tuckshop. The presence of clear menu boards, a clean serving area, and a mix of both quick snacks and more substantial options seemed to impress viewers.

Social media users responded positively to the video, with many praising the school for providing pupils with an inviting and practical space to eat and socialise. Some noted that the tuckshop not only catered to the students but also created a communal spot where staff could interact and enjoy refreshments.

The Woolies tuckshop at Curro School in Cape Town Central City is a reflection of how private schools in South Africa are enhancing student life by providing quality meals and snacks in a comfortable, well-maintained environment. As the video circulated online, it sparked conversations about school dining standards and the benefits of offering varied and appealing food options to learners.

With many South Africans expressing their admiration, the Curro tuckshop is now being seen as an example of a modern, well-run school food outlet.

A young pupil carried her lunch during lunchtime at school. Image: Tetra Images

Source: Getty Images

SA raves over Curro tuckshop with Woolworths

South Africans were in awe as they flooded the comments section, raving over the school tuckshop, saying:

SpineGirl said:

"No, but why were we not allowed coffee as school kids 😭."

Jannah wrote:

"I’m not having kids until I have enough money to send them to a private school with a Woolies Cafe in it 😭."

Mfazi_Wephepha expressed:

"I'm sure it's ridiculously expensive 😩."

Mmamalomegt Therunner shared:

"They need to bring this to our jobs, too."

Zara Esss replied:

"All of a sudden, school doesn’t look so bad 😭."

Tumaiza simply said:

"All I can say is ....levels sana....levels."

Reason commented:

"I will give my child a poor experience, thank you. Love ain't money."

Watch the video below:

