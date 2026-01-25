A Western Cape Curro became a hot topic once again following one of its campuses, which is working with a major South African supermarket

The man shared his reaction to an email from Curro announcing that it would be developing its tuck shops with Woolworths

Parents shared their thoughts on the Woolworths and Curro collaboration shared on 24 January 2026

A Curro school in Cape Town, with which they would be working hand-in-hand with Woolworths. The South African supermarket is a stable that is known as a go-to for quality.

Currro's school tuckshops to be under Woolworths. Image: Bloomberg / Getty Images / RDNE Project / Pexels

Source: UGC

Curro's move with Woolworths was highlighted in a man's video, and he gave hilarious commentary. The video about Curro's tuckshop development sparked discussions about how tuckshops have changed at some schools.

In a TikTok @ecks_ves. read an email from Curro Century City informing parents that their children's school ranks may change. Students at Curro will have Woolworths in their tuckshop. The collaboration between the school and the supermarket was described as "exciting". Parents were notified that purchases would be cashless and students would have to load cards with money. Watch the video of the full notice below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa discusses Woolworths x Curro

Some people joked aboutCurro 's lavish decision to turn the tuckshops into Woolworths. Many imagined that the students would be spoilt with choices at lunch time. Read people's thoughts on the collaboration below:

Some parents shared that their kids' school tuckshops went cashless. Image: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Source: UGC

olapo1729b shared:

"They now launched a Curro watch that we load money on and the kids use it to tap at the shop😏"

Nene said:

"The only difference between Curro and other private schools is the partnership with Wooiles. But with the Karri platform, most private schools use it. Infact most private schools I have visited are cashless and use Karri."

ray_nordien wrote:

"My kids just got a whole coffee shop at their school! These kids are buying Frappuccinos and iced coffees before class with a selection of muffins, while I’m eating my peanut butter on toast at the office 😭😭😭"

Ms D remarked:

"I worked at a Curro, and I promise you I have never felt poorer."

🫧Nonisz said:

"I remember wishing my daughter could have this life 🥰, today she’s living it ..!!Hayi shame not giving up in life is beautiful 😻"

SthandwaSamaNjinji gushed:

"Planned kids … 🙌"

Mashandu🤍 said:

"Lapho in my primary days, when you came to school with a R100 note , they’d call the principal and your parents to verify whether they gave you the moola or not .😒😂"

MissHelena joked:

"Woolworths is that guy with toys waiting on the window of the taxi waiting for your baby to cry for the toys so that you end up buying🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about Curro

Source: Briefly News