A Cape Town woman visited Spar Outeniqua in George, Western Cape, and shared a video showing the gourmet products available

The store has items like Dubai-flavoured cakes and biscuits, a huge bakery section with pies and desserts

Mzansi was amazed by the fancy Spar, with some saying they're jealous and others wanting to take a road trip just to visit

A woman has left South Africans amazed after sharing a video of an ultra-fancy Spar store in George. TikToker @sinikiwe_ngcukana, who shares lifestyle videos including food content and shopping clips, posted the video on 2 January 2026 with the caption:

"Finally went to Spar Outeniqua! Can't wait to try everything I got.🥹🤭"

In the clip, first, we see the woman in her car showing that she's arrived in the Spar shopping centre area, and we see her walking towards the Super Spar store. She shows the food items in the bakery aisle, including pies, cakes, cupcakes, jellies, slices of cakes, a variety of pies and different baked goodies.

She then gets to the sweet section and the sandwich section, showing how much you can get a shawarma for, which costs about R60, along with other quick bite products. We see her kids having fun walking throughout the store.

There was a wide range of food items, and a lot of the products were referred to as gourmet products, as they aren't readily available in other usual Spar stores. There are Dubai-flavoured cakes and biscuits. A lot of viewers shared their thoughts on the store, with many wishing they could visit sometime soon, while others gave the TikToker some other stores to visit with a similar or better range of items.

Mzansi loves the fancy Spar

Netizens shared their love for the store TikTok user @sinikiwe_ngcukana's video:

@mientjie.... wrote:

"This is a legit tourist attraction😂"

@Norah.M said:

"Spar Mahikeng thinks this is AI 😩😭"

@helen commented:

"I'm so sad that I live 7 hours away from Outeniqua Spar 😭"

@Dineo _Oratile shared:

"Jealous from Midrand cause why chomii bathong 😕 😭 Mapha ke 🤣"

@MNH‼️ added:

"There is a Spar in Cape Town CBD in Die Waterkant that's so boujee, but it looks like a Boxer compared to this."

@Wendy Khumalo stated:

"Spar in Makhanda thinks this is AI 😭😭 Badayisa uSnowball 😭💔"

@just_human wrote:

"Mind you, this is someone's local Spar."

@ambrosia_thibane gushed:

"I literally want to take a road trip from Cape Town just for this Spar😭😭😩"

@zotha88 suggested:

"Gourmet Spar in Ballito🥰... Please check them eeeei wow."

