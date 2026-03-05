A man posted a TikTok showing people his latest car purchase

The man documented everything that he did after securing a car from a second-hand dealership

The photos on TikTok gave viewers a realistic idea of the result of purchasing a car second-hand

South Africans were impressed by a man who bought himself a new ride. Online users were curious to see how the man treated his car purchase.

A TikTok showed a man who improved his secondhand car makeover. Image: @ntja.kaofela

Source: TikTok

He gave people insight into what it is like to buy a car second-hand in a post shared on 2 March 2026. The man showed people his determination to make his car his own.

In a TikTok video, @ntja.kaofela showed the car that he bought from We Buy Cars. The young man secured a Toyota Yaris that he named Nodoli. He did the most to improve the bright yellow Toyota. First, he took off the bumper and replaced it. Next, he stripped the car, including the seats and refurbished them. He also worked on the dashboard to make it look better. See the photos below:

South Africa curious about man's car

Online users congratulated the young man on buying a car. People were impressed by how much work he did on the car. Viewers were curious to know if his car was still working since he bought it second-hand. He gave people a detailed update, including the long distance he travelled with Nodoli. Read the comments below:

South Africans were eager to know if the second-hand car was reliable. Image: Jose Ricardo Barraza Morachis / Pexels

Source: UGC

K1DO wanted to know how the car was doing:

"What’s the car saying, drive-wise? WBC and lemons, I’m close to owning a lemon of my own😂 at least let me make a bad calculated decision💀"

Mazda.nyana.wateng the creator, was honest about the car:

"It's alright, it needed a few affordable parts, but the engine and gearbox are 100%. drove straight from JHB to RTB without any problems."

China_30 joked:

"There's nothing that makes me happier than seeing gents buying cars rather than paying dowry."

Mazda.nyana.wateng, the TikTokker set the record straight:

"😹 Oh man, I'm definitely gonna disappoint you because I'm paying dowry net after finishing this project."

Jacell s🫶🏻. thought the man made a good financial decision:

"Better than spending five years paying."

JT congratulated the man:

"Ka matla a gao brayaka (That is all your hardwork). You made it happen💯👊🏻"

Snxw also applauded the new car owner:

"Bro big ups on the build it looks really good💛🔥🤝🏽"

Kay said:

"I think we should call it, 'Garfield.'🤔 'I'm taking Garfield to the service.' Splendi job man👏"

ifeelgoodsandile 🇿🇦x 🇬🇧 admired the man's patience with the car:

"Passion for cars and knowledge of fixing them and knowing what’s needed is something I don’t have."

