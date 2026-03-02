A Cape Town-based author had a specific question for a popular water sommelier and TikTok content creator on Woolies water

The young woman had no other option except to buy the Woolworths water, as she stated she had no time to visit any other store to get her usual brand

Her question sparked a lot of debate with South Africans, as they too shared their opinions on the water taste

Candice Jansen on the left and Kayleigh Elizabeth on the right. Images: @candicejansensommelier and @kayleighisland

On 28 February 2026, a Cape Town-based author asked popular water sommelier, Candice Jansen, an interesting question about Woolies water. She shared the message on her TikTok page @kayleighisland, asking the sommelier about the taste of the water. She wanted to know why it tasted so bad and what the reason was behind this.

Apparently, the young woman doesn't really buy water from Woolies and she would rather get it from a pick and pay, but unfortunately, she didn't have the time to go to a different store. She went on to mention that, given the price and the appeal of the Woolworths store, she expected the water to at least taste like little gold.

While the young woman didn't get an answer from the water sommelier @candicejansensommelier, she did incite a heated discussion online. A lot of people shared their thoughts and opinions on different bottled drinking waters. Many of them shared which brands tasted the best, while others defended the Woolies brand.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA debates best water brand

Netizens shared their conflicting opinions on the TikToker @kayleighisland's post, with some of them defending the brand, stating that Woollies did in fact have the best tasting water, while others shade which drinking water they preferred instead:

@kelly sacks defended the brand:

"Woolies has the best water hands down."

@skyejpeterson said:

"Valpré will always be my number 1 😭"

@Nozuko Dlodlo mentioned:

"Please don't sleep on OASIS. Best water I have ever had."

@ivanasmith00 related:

"I thought it was just MEEE, I hate the taste of Woolies and thirsti water."

@Ilhaam Beee agreed:

"For real!!! It’s so milky... If that makes sense."

@aneka shared:

"Woolies and Thirsti are horrible! The best is Tsitsikama, but I think it’s only available in the Eastern Cape."

@Yolanda Petse🤍 explained:

"It’s the pH, it ranges from around 8 to even 9. Same as Thirsti😭"

@Andrea Le Riche

"Woolies water tastes like pond water, for real..."

@Tumi explained:

"Nestle, Thirsti and Woolies water 😩😩😩 It tastes both heavy and salty and wet."

@Patrice shared:

"Bonaqua and Nestle are the worst water ever. Aquelle is still so underrated."

