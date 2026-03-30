On Monday, 30 March 2026, reports emerged that Lebo M had opened a police case against his American ex-fiancée

According to the report, the South African composer is seeking to recover luxury gifts worth around R1 million after his ex disappeared and cut off communication

The Lion King composer had previously ended another engagement before dating Besso, and he has since reportedly moved on and married another woman

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Lebo M opened a police case against his American ex-fiancée Tatiana "Besso" Dixon. Image: Michael Kovac, Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Celebrated South African composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake’s engagement to American Tatiana “Besso” Dixon ended in tears and at a police station.

Lebo M has been in the news after suing Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi for $27 million over a joke he made about the lyrics of The Lion King song Circle of Life.

Now, Lebo M is seeking to recover items worth R1 million after his ex-fiancée Besso vanished.

Lebo M seeks return of R1 million luxury gifts after

Taking to X (Twitter) on Monday, 30 March 2026, blogger Buzz Life News reported that the South African composer wanted a R500,000 Hermès Birkin Bag and a R500,000 Cartier ring from his ex-fiancée, who allegedly vanished into thin air.

Sources who spoke to the blogger said that Lebo M’s then-fiancée, known as Besso, flew into South Africa from the United States to support him at a major concert appearance in Durban. A source said that the romance between the two cooled off after Besso attended the concert.

“After the concert, something shifted. There was no big public fight, no dramatic scene - she just pulled away, and then suddenly the relationship was over,” the source said.

After Besso withdrew, Lebo M sought to recover a Hermès Birkin bag reportedly worth over R500,000 and a Cartier engagement ring valued at more than R300,000, which he both allegedly gifted to her during their relationship.

“He’s been looking for her high and low,” a source claimed before adding, “This isn’t just about the relationship ending anymore—it’s about what she left with.”

Lebo M opened a case in the United States after Besso allegedly blocked him on all communication platforms. Sources said that she has also blocked Lebo M’s team and staff members who tried to intervene and reach out on his behalf.

Lebo M broke things off with his then fiancée, Malefu “Mel” Ntsala, to be with Besso. The dramatic fallout comes as Lebo M has already entered a new chapter in his personal life.

The veteran producer is reportedly married to Nomoya Refiloe Dube, known as Moya, in a relationship that insiders say moved quickly after his split from Besso.

See the post below:

SA reacts after American fiancée dribbles Lebo M

In the comments, South Africans criticised Lebo M, with some advising him to leave marriages and relationships alone.

Here are some of the comments:

@KgomotsoTlhapan advised:

"Lebo M is too old for these shenanigans. At this point, he must just be alone. Marriage and relationships are not for him; he must just concentrate on the 'Lion King'.🦁"

@thabubu said:

"This dad has been divorcing every year since I finished matric, and that was 10 years ago."

@ladymtami remarked:

"He should leave relationships alone. He has bad luck."

SA reacted after Lebo M opened a police case against his American ex-fiancée for allegedly disappearing with items worth R1 million. Image: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Lebo M sets the record straight on ‘10 marriages’ rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M addressed rumours about being married ten times, setting the record straight on the number of his failed marriages.

It was the first time in recent years that the seasoned producer publicly responded to the rumours.

Source: Briefly News