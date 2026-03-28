Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo recently shared a story about a birthday celebration organized by Benni McCarthy that left a lasting impression on him.

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Mhlongo, who represented Pirates between 2011 and 2017, spent two seasons playing alongside McCarthy (2011–2013). He revealed that McCarthy once used his entire national team bonus of R100,000 to throw him a birthday party that truly stunned him.

The ex-goalkeeper, often the second-choice keeper at both Pirates and Bafana Bafana, recalled how McCarthy made him feel extraordinary by booking an entire nightclub exclusively for his celebration.

McCarthy shuts down nightclub for birthday

“I’ll share a story about national team bonuses,” Mhlongo told Soccer Laduma. “This guy [McCarthy] receives R100k from the tournament. I’ve never seen anything like it—he sent me a photo of, I think, R100k in cash and said, ‘This is for all of us to enjoy.’ I had no idea what he meant at the time. Then he asked me what I wanted to do for my birthday, and I said, ‘Nothing special, we can just go out.’

“But he didn’t do the usual group outing. He closed the club just for me and threw a huge party with that R100,000. Everyone was invited because it was my day. I felt like royalty. That money came entirely from Benni.”

A teammate and leader

McCarthy was admired by his Bafana teammates for always speaking up and making sure the players were treated fairly, including receiving their payments on time. He also knew how to celebrate life, and those close to him often benefited from his generosity.

Source: Briefly News