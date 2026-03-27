A man shared how he earned R2,500 a month through EPW work and still managed to buy land with that income

He later built a simple home on the stand, proving that progress does not always have to be fast or flashy to be meaningful

Many people felt inspired by his mindset, saying it reminded them that consistency matters more than starting big

Not every success story starts with a big salary or perfect circumstances, and that’s exactly why this one stood out. A man shared a glimpse into where he started and how he made the most of what he had at the time. It wasn’t about flashy upgrades or overnight success, but about small, intentional steps that added up over time. His journey reminded people that progress can look different for everyone.

The picture on the right showed Mualusi wearing his work uniform. Image: @mualusi2

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @mualusi2 posted on 26 March 2026, sharing how he used to earn R2,500 a month working under the EPW programme in Limpopo, doing general work like picking up papers. While the amount may seem small, what he managed to do with it left many people inspired.

He revealed that from that income, he was able to buy a stand for R850, showing that even limited resources can go a long way with careful planning. He also shared images of the house he later built on the land, a simple but meaningful structure that represented progress.

Small income still built something meaningful

@mualusi2's story highlighted the importance of starting where you are and making the most of what you have. Instead of focusing on what he didn’t have, he chose to work with what was available, slowly building towards something bigger over time.

Mzansi found the story motivating, with many praising his discipline and mindset. Others said it reminded them that small beginnings don’t determine the end result, and that consistency and patience can still open doors, even in tough economic conditions.

Mualusi revealed what he earned back in 2021. Image: @mualusi2

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Johannes Mokhari said:

“How come 2500 x 60 = 150 000, do you think we are from KZN?”

Mr Sono said:

“The peace that comes with your own place is unmatched, big ups. 🙏🙏🙏”

MR WATSON said:

“Well done, you took a wise step which many of us are still only talking about. 🙏”

wise men said:

“At least you now have a double-storey place. 🙏🙏”

Lee said:

“May God bless you and enlarge what you have. 💯”

DON CORLEONE said:

“Small beginnings lead to great endings. 👌”

Molaodi Monyela said:

“Congratulations, brother, this is a million steps forward.”

Mpho Mamngxongo Katywa said:

“You have worked hard and surpassed many people.”

Lebogang Moagi said:

“You have worked for this. ❤️👏🎊”

The Law said:

“Salute, my brother. ♥️🙏🏾”

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Source: Briefly News