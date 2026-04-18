Fan-favourite artist Nkosazana Daughter drew attention on social media on Friday, 17 April 2026, after reportedly buying a new Porsche

A video of the singer receiving her new car and taking pictures with it was shared online

Fans of the musician were thrilled for her, while social media trolls were suspicious of her new wheels

Singer Nkosazana Daughter gets Mzansi buzzing with new Porsche. Images: NkosazanaDaughter

Source: Instagram

Talented musician Nkosazana Nolwazi Kimberly Nzama, known as Nkosazana Daughter, received mixed reviews over the weekend when she reportedly bought a Porsche.

The Gogo Wami singer previously sparked a debate online when she flaunted her hot body on stage.

Nzama also previously received backlash from trolls on social media for her perfomance.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared a video on its X account of the musician's luxury car on Friday, 17 April 2026.

"Nkosazana Daughter celebrates buying a new Porsche," said the publication.

Briefly News contacted Nkosazana Daughter for a comment on Saturday, 18 April 2026.

Social media users comment on the musician's new car

@Bhuti_Steve said:

"Kudliwa imali yamaVocal manje, (she's spending money from her singing). Well done to her."

@hurrda_ wrote:

"Lately she’s moving differently, baddie tendencies. Somebody check if she got a baller behind her."

@abutipiano responded:

"That time, Sir Trill desperately needed the deposit money before going to a gig."

@koketso20082017 said:

"I wanna be a musician as well, Riri in the block."

@DURUBANTWANA reacted:

"A Porsche is bought at Porsche."

@KhumaloFk replied:

"She's gaining back her lovely weight."

@MbusoMazibuko16 reacted:

"As long as this is her own guap. I'm on board. Even if she is making a mistake."

@PhilaDlala commented:

"Well deserved after all the hate she been getting about her weight. She making coins now."

@NtateMotshwene1 responded:

"Mpura is proud of you wherever he is."

@mfanahlatz replied:

"It’s a promotion demo. You won’t see her driving it anymore in 3 months."

@tumiwesten said:

"You can't buy a Porsche at Tony's motor car. Aowa Sis, go to the Porsche dealership. We can't teach you everything."

@IamSiyaZA wrote:

"SA celebrities are always heading to a same curve. SARS, I hope you’re watching."

@UncensoredPR reacted:

"Wait for SARS, and they have a new commissioner from next month."

@Lainopt responded:

"Unique voice. The girl made a serious impact in music industry. Very humble and no scandal. She deserves it."

@2Dulas said:

"I hope someone advised her about buying a Porsche (not from Porsche) but from another dealership. The warranty and the motorplan follows the owner and not the car. Therefore why you don't see many Porsches in the second-hand market because they tightly control their cars."

Singer Nkosazana Daughter sparks a debate with her new Porsche. Images: NkosazanaDaughter

Source: UGC

A Month for lovers: Nkosazana Daughter and Bucie set to headline at Soiree by Stella Artois

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that lovers in Johannesburg enjoyed themselves and experienced a live concert curated by Stella Artois Music powerhouses.

Nkosazana Daughter and Bucie Nkomo will be the headliners for the upcoming Soiree.

The concert will take place in Johannesburg in February 2026, and the two singers will be joined by other artists on the stage.

Source: Briefly News