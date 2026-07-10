Lekompo star Shebeshxt appeared in the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 10 July 2026, where prosecutors revealed two new charges against him

The state added culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving to his charge sheet

His lawyer challenged the new charges and signalled plans for a high court review, while the case was postponed

The State added fresh charges against Shebeshxt. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Lekompo star Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, widely known as Shebeshxt, is facing fresh legal trouble after prosecutors added two new charges to his case. The 31-year-old musician appeared at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 10 July, where the court heard that culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving had been added to his charge sheet.

Although the state offered no further detail in court, Shebeshxt's lawyer, Advocate Calli Mathabatha, confirmed the new counts are connected to the 2024 crash that took the life of the musician's young daughter, Onthatile.

State prosecutor Advocate Mohlaloga Sehlako informed the court that the charge sheet had been formally amended to include one count of culpable homicide, with two alternative counts, as well as a count of reckless and negligent driving.

Shebeshxt's lawyer responds to two new charges

Mathabatha objected to the addition of the new charges, arguing that the defence had only received the amended charge sheet at around 5 pm on Thursday, 9 July 2026, leaving little time to consult with his client.

Mathabatha also accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of improperly consolidating several criminal matters involving Shebeshxt.

Although the defence is prepared to proceed with the original charges arising from an October 2025 incident, Mathabatha indicated that they intend to challenge the newly added counts through a High Court review, arguing that the decision amounted to an abuse of power.

Pre-trial hearing postponed

Regional Magistrate Felleng Nteleng postponed the pre-trial conference to 10 September 2026, saying the delay would give both parties enough time to deal with the outstanding legal issues.

Despite the weight of proceedings, Shebeshxt appeared composed throughout the court appearance and paused briefly to greet his long-time partner, Kholo Chuene, as he left the dock. The gallery was packed with family members and supporters who came out to show solidarity. He remains in custody.

Shebeshxt's pre-trial hearing was postponed. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt discusses the eternal pain of losing daughter

The latest court development comes months after Shebeshxt opened up about how painful it is to be without his daughter, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Onthatile Chuene passed away in June 2024 in a fatal car crash, leaving Shebeshxt and his partner injured.

Source: Briefly News