Content creator Kholofelo Moloto has reacted to Shebeshxt's time in jail on her social media account

Moloto took to her TikTok account to comment on her baby daddy being denied bail

Fans of the Limpopo musician took to Moloto's social media post to plead for his release

Shebeshxt's baby mama asks for his release. Images: Shebemaburna and kholofelom27

Source: Instagram

Lekompo artist Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, is pleading for the Limpopo star's release from prison after he changed his legal team this week.

The popular artist made headlines this week when his fans launched a petition to secure his release from jail.

The content creator shared her request for the rapper to be released on her TikTok account.

"Please like, share, and post as a mark in support of the release of our beloved, favourite Lekompo king/artist, Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, also known as Shebeshxt/Maburna," said Moloto.

Social media users react to Kholofelo's post

Neo Lops🌷 said:

"Unfortunately, the law doesn’t work like that.. His charges are very complex, and he’s an ex-convict."

sarahmamabolo5 responded:

"Shebe will be out, I need to have a word with him. God is giving him a chance, let him do right from Friday onwards. Kholo, much love to you, my sister."

margaretthevocalist wrote:

"Thato kea modimo otlo dira (If it's God's will, he will be released) miracle ka Friday. I can't wait to see Shebe holding Oarabile.😍❤ Genkakwa Magistrate, are Shebe you are free to go? I will scream and say God owa tshepagala."

Andy somlenze ❤️🦋👸 said:

"He was given a chance to redeem his life and do better, and God gave him everything waphinda,"🥺 (He repeated his mistakes).

BONGI DIBONGZ KHUMALO reacted:

"Eishhh, my everyday prayer, shem may they free him 😢😢."

Tshifhiwa Nicolus😉 commented:

"Please God make a miracle for the sake of Kholo and the baby girl and his mom. Please, God, save him, amen🙏🥹."

Pinky white wrote:

"We will support him no matter what #FreeShebe# #Onelastchance# Father God have mercy on him."

Ashanti replied:

"Eish, guys, this is sad. I was watching the live today. I'm heartbroken."

Lee-Matlala said:

"Free Maburna. 👏💯🙏 Modimo o nale Katlego," (God is with Katlego),

user386913880913phila reacted:

"Please, I miss someone I don’t even know 😂😂✌️#Shebe."

Sterring🐐 wrote:

"Let’s not get our hopes high, our king is coming back."

user8589853447031 commented:

"Lekompo is dying without Shebe😭😭😭 #FreeShebe."

Salbury Motlape said:

"Ge nka bona a tswile ketla taba bjang bathong," 🙏🥰🥰 (I will be happy to see him released).

Kholofelo Moloto pleads for baby daddy Shebeshxt's release from jail. Images: Shebemaburna

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt’s baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, is not coping without their daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, opened up about life without her daughter, Onthatile, who died in 2024.

The content creator shared in several posts on her TikTok account on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, that she's still mourning her nine-year-old daughter.

South Africans and fans of the businesswoman took to her comment section to comfort her, while some applauded her for her bravery and honesty.

Source: Briefly News