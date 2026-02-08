The time has come for lovers in Johannesburg to enjoy themselves and experience a live concert curated by Stella Artois

Music powerhouses Nkosazana Daughter and Bucie Nkomo will be the headliners for the upcoming Soiree

The concert will take place in Johannesburg in February 2026, and the two singers will be joined by other artists on the stage

Joburg, get ready as Stella Artois is back with yet another one of their exclusive yet extravagant live music concert this February in celebration of the month of love.

Stella Artois' Soiree: Lovers Edition is set to return yet again this year to close out the month of love, painting Johannesburg red and white. The live music concert will be taking place on Saturday, 21 February 2026, at the Toadbury Hall near Lanseria.

This concert is similar to one that was headlined last year July, Stella Artois: Tennis Edition, where Lamiez Holworthy and Ami Faku were the headliners.

As Bucie Nkomo and Nkosazana Daughter headline a perfectly curated lineup for lovers' month, they will be featured by DJ Kent, Lochive, DJ SoulDiva, Rowlene and Sio.

What you need to know about the upcoming Soiree

As many lovers across Jozi are buzzing with excitement regarding the concert, the PR team, on behalf of Stella Artois, stated in a press release that was exclusively shared with a Briefly News journalist, what the event is all about and what they are trying to achieve.

Part of the statement reads:

"This, in the month of love, Stella Artois is heralding its eagerly awaited Stella Artois The Soirée: Lovers’ Edition, scheduled for February 21 at Toadbury Hall in Johannesburg. This premium event offers a day-to-night lifestyle experience that combines music, cuisine, and culture, designed for those who believe that truly valuable moments are thoughtfully shared, intentionally enjoyed, and rooted in genuine connection.

"The experience includes custom lifestyle activities, refined culinary options, and exclusive Stella Artois merchandise. Additionally, a special chef’s table by Food I Love You underscores Stella Artois’ dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and mindful pleasure. Set against the sophisticated backdrop of Toadbury Hall near Lanseria, the Stella Artois Soirée: Lovers’ Edition honours the joy of meaningful connection, where music, food, and ambience blend to create truly memorable experiences."

Bucie also shared that she is excited about getting to perform at the Soiree alongside the other talented artists on the lineup.

"When you perform in a space where people really connect and feel the music, it hits differently. The Soirée isn’t just a performance - it’s a shared experience, and that makes it so special,” she said.

