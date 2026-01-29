Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele have released their latest love song titled Come Duze , following their successful collaborations that have won Mzansi hearts

The track is a smooth, romantic amapiano-infused ballad that celebrates closeness and connection, with both artists delivering heartfelt vocals

Fans are already praising the chemistry between the duo, calling it another hit that could dominate playlists in 2026

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele dropped a romantic single, ‘Come Duze’. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Mzansi’s favourite musical couple, Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelel,e have once again joined forces to deliver pure romance with their new single Come Duze.

The track, which dropped in late January 2026, is a sweet, melodic love song that perfectly blends amapiano rhythms with heartfelt lyrics about wanting to be closer to the one you love.

Naledi’s soft, emotive voice pairs beautifully with Mawelele’s smooth delivery, creating a vibe that feels close and authentic.

The pair, whose relationship became a topic of conversation, seem to have found their sweet spot in romantic amapiano.

Come Duze follows in the footsteps of their earlier work, showing they know exactly how to capture the feeling of longing and togetherness.

A love story that translates on record

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele have become one of Mzansi’s most adored musical duos, not just because of their talent but also because of the genuine chemistry they bring to every track.

Their real-life relationship adds an extra layer of authenticity to songs like Come Duze, making listeners feel every word.

The single arrives at a time when amapiano continues to dominate both local and international charts, and romantic themes remain a winning formula.

With its catchy hook and relatable message, the song is already gaining traction on streaming platforms and social media.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele break up

The couple are notably on-and-off in their romance. In mid 2025, the multi-award-winning artist confirmed her breakup with Mawelele in her latest interview on Metro FM.

This came after musician Mawelele shared that he would be telling his side of the story regarding his breakup with Aphiwe.

Mawelele wins big at Metro FM Music Awards

The previous music awards at Metro FM saw Mawelele take home prestigious awards.

The singer took home the coveted Best Newcomer and Best R&B awards, as well as the Best African Pop Song trophy for Romeo and Juliet, his song with Naledi Aphiwe.

Naledi bags awards of her own

At the same Metro FM Music Awards, Naledi Aphiwe also walked away with trophies.

The radio station confirmed on its social media account that Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele won the Best African Pop Song category for their song, Romeo & Juliet.

Additionally, SABC1 also announced that the duo's victory for the same song.

Naledi Aphiwe won awards at Metro FM in 2025. Imagenaledi_aphiwe

Naledi Aphiwe turns an unbelievable age for someone with her success level

South African singer Naledi Aphiwe marked a special milestone, turning 19 years old.

The singer took to her IG account, sharing a heartfelt message about her birthday.

At the time, Briefly News reported that Mzansi flooded her comments section with their well-wishes.

