Former Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni has flaunted her new massive tattoo

Nciweni decided to go for a mommy makeover at the Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Istanbul, and was left with scars

Mzansi is not sure about this one, as some fans were on the fence about her new bold tattoo

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Vuyokazi Nciweni has covered up her mommy makeover scars. Image: Vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni has undergone a mommy makeover and looks ravishing. However, in a bid to hide the scars that formed after the procedure, she got a tattoo cover-up.

Vuyokazi shows off tattoos

The Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star has always been candid with her fans about her cosmetic surgery journey. Vuyokazi Nciweni used the services of Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Istanbul, where she underwent several procedures.

These include a tummy tuck, bust lift surgery and 360 lipo (360-degree liposuction). She explained that this procedure involves the removal of fat from the abdomen, love handles and the back.

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Hiding the scars in her abdominal area, Nciweni had a massive, floral-like tattoo, and she admitted that the pain was unbearable.

"You guys lied. This is painful. But I did it anyway. Covered up my momme makeover scar," she said.

The screenshot was shared by @Ndaba_Luh, who said, "Vuyokazi is slowly becoming a Baddie."

Mzansi remains divided over Vuyo's new tattoo. Below are some of the replies:

@Bhuti_Steve was confused:

"People are hiding that they are mothers? Or am I misunderstanding?"

@Nocylove123 stated:

"And that's ok bandla. Umuntu makenze akufunayo ngempilo yakhe."

@maMkhiz_obomvu defended Vuyo:

"She’s creating a better version of herself, not that she’s a baddie."

@masentle_mo said:

"She was always a baddie, she just needed resources."

@Florencemsiman1 argued:

"Some things are meant to stay in your gallery, but what can we say? Man has to see."

@MsRabe_ stated:

"Joh, I can’t imagine the pain, but even the mommy scar is iconic."

Vuyokazi Nciweni covered up her mommy makeover scars. Image: Vuykazo Nciweni

Source: Facebook

Nciweni on life as a single mother

If there is one thing that Vuykazo Nciweni wears proudly on her sleeve, it is being a mother to two children. The star shared during a previous interview about how Mpumelelo Mseleku led her to become a single mother.

"There’s no co-parenting, no allowance, no involvement. It’s just me and my parents raising my kids," she said. "Their love gives my kids so much stability."

Nciweni prides herself on being a mom who dates, but she keeps those two worlds separate.

"My kids have nothing to do with my love life, and no man will come near them. My parents don’t want any man around my kids unless it’s a husband one day. Last year, I made a bad choice and learned my lesson. My priority is protecting my children."

Vuyokazi wows Mzansi with before and after pics

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi Nciweni shared pictures on her Facebook account, which were taken one year apart, 14 February 2025 and 14 February 2026.

These showcased her weight loss transformation. Social media users flooded the comments with praise, while others asked her to share her weight loss secret.

Source: Briefly News