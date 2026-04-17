Former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Nasiphi Ntabeni has been trending on social media since her debut on Inimba

The actress joined the Mzansi Magic telenovela to portray the fan-favourite character of Nurse Ntsiki Mabandla

South African celebrities and fans of the TV show have applauded the former Isidingo actress for her portrayal of the annoying character

'Inimba' fans can't get enough of former 'Isidingo' actress Nasiphi Ntabeni's role. Images: @UNtlatywa @Ta_Hlumza

Source: Twitter

Former Final Cut actress Nasiphi Ntabeni opens up about landing the nursing role of Ntsiki Mabandla on Mzansi Magic's Inimba.

Ntabeni previously trended on social media when media personality Anele Mdoda praised her character on social media.

The former Isidingo actress stars opposite popular Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse, who joined the show as an engineer, Portia, this week.

Mzansi Magic previously shared a snippet of Ntabeni's popular nursing character, Ntsiki Mabandla, on its X account.

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The former Final Cut actress reveals to Sowetan that she got her big break in the entertainment industry when she joined SABC3's canned soapie Isidingo.

Ntabeni adds that she auditioned for her character in Inimba, for what was supposed to be a small, one-call role, and the opportunity grew into something bigger.

"It shows that every audition matters. You never know who is watching and what doors can open if you are fully prepared," says the star.

The isiXhosa-speaking actress also reveals that it's an honour to be part of Inimba as it's a project that resonates with audiences.

Ntabeni also shared that acting has taught her freedom and space to express her emotions and parts of herself that she used to suppress.

Mzansi Magic fans react to Ntsiki Mabandla's storyline

@ndirimuninja said:

"I love Ntsiki down and her toxicity! #InimbaMzansi."

@useiko_sani wrote:

"It doesn’t make sense for unyana ka Ntsiki (Ntsiki's child) to leave his cousin with a boy endlini. It really doesn’t #InimbaMzansi."

@LeighRhadebe reacted:

"They are finally giving Melikhaya screen time without Ntsiki #InimbaMzansi."

@UppityAfrican_ commented:

"As much as Ntsiki did give Zoleka a hard time, it was right in front of everyone. Dabs is such a coward, always talking in the corners."

@limphoseeiso_ responded:

"Nomfundi isn't Dabs material. I'm sorry, but Ntsiki is a much better Dabs #inimba #InimbaMzansi. I can't believe that she's making me choose a Mabandla."

@KatekoMadalane said:

"Ntsiki and his son were perfectly cast from a look-alike perspective. As well as Azande and Dabz! Their numbers seal the whole mother-son vibe!"

'Isidingo' star Nasiphi Ntabeni finds freedom in playing Ntsiki in 'Inimba'. Image: @Ta_Hlumza

Source: Twitter

Inimba triumphs at SAFTAs, wins fans' hearts and two major awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that The South African film and television awards took place on 14 March 2026 in Johannesburg, in celebration of the entertainment industry.

South African TV shows, Blood Legacy, Ithonga, Keldder van Gehuime, and Youngins, were nominated for the best telenovella, including the newcomer Inimba.

The popular Mzansi Magic production scooped up five nominations for the 2026 SAFTAs, and the show walked away as one of the biggest winners of the night.

Source: Briefly News