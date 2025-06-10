Celebrated producer Lebo M is making headlines after opening up about his love life, which often attracts media attention

He addressed recent rumours about being married ten times, setting the record straight on his failed marriages

This is the first time in recent years the seasoned producer has publicly responded to the damning rumours

With an illustrious career spanning years celebrated music producer Lebohang Morake, affectionately known as Lebo M has won big on the global stage.

Lebo M set the record straight on marriage rumours after Dubai sighting with Mel Ntsala. Images: thereallebo_m

His productions have wowed many with his iconic sound on The Lion King, being his pride.

Lebo M breaks silence on marriage rumours

Despite his big wins on the global stage, he has had his fair share of bad headlines.

Lebo M’s love life often thrust him into top trends thanks to his huge social media following.

Earlier this month, he set social media abuzz after he shared his priceless moments with Mel Ntsala while living it up in Dubai.

Against the post, rumour mill had it that he had tied the knot for the ‘10th time’, leaving many trying to trace his other previous marriages.

Barely a few weeks after the rumoured engagement Lebo M has set the record straight about his love life after the damning rumours.

Speaking to the media he revealed that such damning reports have been peddled online because of ‘tabloid sensationalism.’

Downplaying the oft-repeated claim that he has been married ten times Lebo M said “it’s an insult.”

Lebo M went on to reveal that he is a father and an artist who has had the same love and marriage experiences as others.

The seasoned producer warned that the ongoing lie about 10 marriages should stop.

He has it that he has been married four times, and there are four marriage certificates to show for it, according to reports.

Inside Lebo M’s failed marriages in recent years

However, Briefly News has since noted his alleged marriages over the years. Lebo M was first married to Viveca Gipson according to reports.

Reports have it that the two shared two children. Their picture-perfect marriage lasted for five years, and they called it quits.

Against the backdrop of Lebo M’s fallout with the American comedian he married Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn.

After his rumoured fallout with Goodjohn, he allegedly found love in the arms of Angela Ngani-Casara.

They called it quits after five and a half years of marriage. Lebo M’s last marriage was with Pretty Samuels.

The two had a dramatic fallout, which saw them exchanging jabs online and dragging each other to the courts.

However apart from the alleged marriages, Lebo M once had his fair share of headlines with his ‘engagements.’

Lebo M Spotted in Dubai with Mel Ntsala. Image: thereallebo_m

She once engaged Mel Ntsala but pulled a shocker when he dumped her for someone.

However, years later, the two have kissed and made up. Lebo M was also once engaged to seaoned actress Zoe Mthiyane.

Lebo M and ex-wife Pretty Samuels in court battle

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Lebo M and his ex wife Pretty Samuels in a nasty legal battle.

The two dragged each other to the courts over one of Lebo M’s priceless possessions worth millions.

