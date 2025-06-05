Kgolo ‘Da Guru’ Mthembu recently opened up about his troubles and hitting rock bottom

The businessman and estranged husband of Annie Mthembu said he had many regrets and had let down a lot of people

This comes months after reports that Da Guru was struggling financially and had resorted to selling his belongings

Kgolo ‘Da Guru’ Mthembu spoke about his troubles. Images: kgolodaguru_exp

Annie Mthembu's estranged husband finally broke his silence about his past mistakes and problems with alcoholism.

Kgolo ‘Da Guru’ speaks about hitting rock bottom

Former Real Housewives of Durban star, Annie Mthembu's ex-husband, Kgolo 'Da Guru,' recently opened up about his past mistakes.

The businessman and former nightclub owner spoke to Mo & Phindi on the Love, Marriage and Family Podcast, where he revealed that he once had a problem with alcoholism:

"I was drinking two bottles of wine every day for two years. I wasn’t big on substances, but I was big on alcohol, and I overdid it. I made lots of mistakes."

Kgolo ‘Da Guru’ Mthembu says he had an alcohol problem. Image: kgolodaguru_exp

He went on to speak about stepping back from The Real Housewives of Durban to have more control of his life, saying he felt he "gave people too much power" in his relationship with his wife:

"I made the decision not to showcase my relationship in public. The only thing I can spread now is the testimony of God in my life. I can’t blame the show, but what I can do now is decide on what I choose to share with the public."

Previously, Briefly News reported on Annie's exit from the reality show, though she cited the need to focus on her businesses.

Kgolo ‘Da Guru’ Mthembu allegedly sells his furniture

It appears Kgolo ‘Da Guru’ Mthembu has been going through tough times for some time now.

Briefly News reported on the businessman allegedly selling his furniture on Facebook Marketplace as a means to make extra money.

This comes after allegations that his nightclub businesses were struggling, forcing him to sell one of the establishments to make ends meet.

Annie Mthembu's ex-husband says he hurt a lot of people. Image: kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Instagram

Previously, a budding DJ accused Da Guru of exploitation after taking on work for free with promises of a payday, only to be left on read and being forced to go public about his money troubles with the controversial businessman.

DJ Wobbly spoke about facing hard times and struggling to provide for himself and his child because he was severely low on money:

"I couldn't do anything for my daughter, got evicted from my apartment, and couldn't invest in my career. I have pulled up for you, and you haven't had the decency to call me. Please, pay me and let's part ways!"

