South Africans aren't pleased with how Londie London carried herself on The Real Housewives of Durban

The singer/ reality TV star made a comment asking other castmates not to wear Shein bathing suits to her pool party

Her comment was seen as classist and distasteful, with social media recalling how she once hit rock bottom

Briefly News got the lowdown on Londie's return to The Real Housewives of Durban

Viewers said Londie London's comments about Shein were classist. Images: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London's return to The Real Housewives of Durban was met with a cocktail of reactions from social media users, and some weren't pleased with her behaviour.

Londie London dazzles on RHOD

Londie London recently made a stellar comeback on The Real Housewives of Durban that had social media buzzing.

The He Goes singer appeared as a friend in the latest episodes, including one where she invited her castmates to a fabulous and luxurious pool party.

Showmax shared a clip from the episode, and Londie can be heard urging the ladies to wear designer swimsuits only, the likes of Louis Vuitton and Versace, and retire their Shein bathing suits:

"I wanna invite you guys to a pool party so we can chill out and dive into the water in our swimsuits. Oh, yeah, designer bikinis only. High-end, not just designer. No Shein."

Londie London said the 'RHOD' ladies shouldn't wear Shein bathing suits to her pool party. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Hilariously, Jojo Robinson argued about not owning a designer swimsuit and threatened to come in a Shein bikini.

This comes after she bought herself a fake Birkin handbag and had social media equally stunned and impressed by her penny-pinching ways.

South Africans weigh in on Londie London's comment

Viewers weren't impressed by Londie's comments and called her out for being classist despite having hit "rock bottom."

Speaking on her comeback on the show, Londie told Briefly News that viewers and some of the cast built their perception of her:

"People often form opinions based on what they see in the media and miss the opportunity to get to know who you truly are. That gap in understanding can create tension before any words are even exchanged."

Here's what viewers said about her statements:

Nolwazii_K said:

"Oh, Londie, I like you, but this thing of being classist is strange coming from someone who knows what rock bottom is."

musicophile101 wrote:

"The double standards are annoying me because the same people who keep saying 'It’s The Real Housewives,' were not saying this when Mabusi was receiving this energy."

mandaba_ndaba argued:

"High fashion? Designer swimsuits? Then goes on to ridicule the twins' outfits? Not Londi, please. The twins were right in saying that if they were to host a qualification party, it would be a big wooh-haah. Because why? Londy has only designers to offer. Classism!"

'RHOD' fans said Londie London was a classist and a mean girl for her Shein comments. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

pearlngobeni was curious:

"Didn't Londie London not have a place to stay just a few months ago?"

senamie_sibiya asked:

"Mean girl energy. Now, what happens when you don't have high-end designer? How do you set it up?"

PortiaN3425 added:

"Exactly, I was like, 'Girl, no, not from you' If they would come onto her and ask what she actually owns, luxury accommodation, luxury car, what does she actually have going for herself in life? It would turn sour."

amukelani_02 responded:

"That wasn’t nice."

Nonku Williams dumps The Real Housewives of Durban

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonku Williams leaving The Real Housewives of Durban.

Fans are shattered by the OG housewife's departure, with many claiming that the show wouldn't be the same without her.

Source: Briefly News