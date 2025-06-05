Manqonqo revealed that he is struggling financially despite the song's 2018 success, blaming his former record label for taking all the royalties

Exploitation in the music industry left Manqonqo watching his collaborators thrive while he survived only on gig income and now lives with his parents

South African artists like Sir Trill and Emtee have also spoken out about not receiving fair earnings, highlighting a broader industry issue

Durban-based hitmaker Mangongo has revealed that he is struggling to make ends meet despite his hit song Eyadini's massive success. The star revealed how his record label pocketed the money from the sale, while he got nothing.

‘Eyadini’ Hitmaker Manqonqo has opened up about the exploitation in the industry. Image: @manqonqo_rsa

Source: Instagram

Manqonqo, real name Mlungisi Buthelezi, rose to fame following the release of his hit single, Eyadini, featuring Dason and Saviour Gee in 2018. Despite the song's success nationwide and even becoming a runner-up in the SABC song of the year competition, Manqonqo claims he did not get the royalties.

According to TimesLIVE, Manqonqo said he was exploited by his former label, which took the royalties from the song that was dominating airwaves at the time, while the star struggled to survive. Manqonqo added that the most painful thing for him was to see the people he was working with succeeding and living fancy lives while he lived from hand to mouth. He said:

"The painful part was watching their lives change while mine remained stuck. I later found out they were helping themselves to my royalties. At the time, the only income I had was from gigs, while they were living large."

‘Eyadini’ hitmaker Manqonqo is ready to return to the industry. Image: @manqonqo_rsa

Source: Instagram

Manqonqo prepares for his comeback

The singer admitted that he is currently at his lowest, but that is not stopping him from working hard. The Eyadini hitmaker revealed that he is currently living in his parents' house and trying to support his siblings, but he is preparing for his return.

"I haven’t stopped recording or working on business plans. I’ll be back. This time, proper procedures will be followed. I’m coming back stronger."

SA celebs who have spoken about exploitation

Several South African artists have spoken out against exploitation in the music industry. Sir Trill caused a buzz in July 2024 when he claimed that he never received a cent from the song he did with DJ Maphorisa. Fans called the music producer out, accusing him of being a gatekeeper.

Award-winning rapper Emtee also sparked a heated debate when he left the popular Ambitiouz Records over exploitation claims.

Ami Faku in bitter royalties battle with her manager

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ami Faku is dragging her manager, Raphael Benza, and his record label Vth Season to a Johannesburg court over her royalties. Faku is allegedly seeking an order to force Benza to disclose his accounting books for her royalties.

Popular singer Amanda Faku, popularly known as Ami Faku, is taking Liberian national Raphael Benza and his label Vth Session to court over royalties. Benza became popular in the South African music scene because of his close friendship and working relationship with the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

